Alamance Sheriff charges 19-year-old with kidnapping, sexual assault of minors

More than a month later, an alleged assault on two kids in Alamance County is coming out, and a young adult now faces six felony charges over it.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office charged a 19-year-old Chatham County man with two counts each of second-degree kidnapping, first-degree forcible sex offense and first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to an ACSO news release.

The assaults happened on May 13, according to the sheriff’s office. Its special victims unit got a report about it on June 10, when investigators interviewed one of the victims.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest, and now the suspect is in the Alamance County Detention Center on a $200,000 cash bond.

