Alameda bridge set to get more improvements

Like most manufacturers these days, Cadillac is looking to go all-electric in the next few years. Enter the Escalade, which was revealed Wednesday after months of teasers and speculation of what an EV version of its flagship SUV would look like. This popular full-size SUV is going full BEV for 2025, laden with screens, luxury features, an estimated 450 miles of range and the option to upgrade the automaker's standard advanced driver assistance system, known as Super Cruise, to the next-level Ultra Cruise, as long as you’re willing to wait a bit.