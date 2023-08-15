Alameda bridge set to get more improvements
The bridge takes drivers on Alameda Avenue over the South Platte River in Denver.
A report in Car and Driver alleged AMG would restore V8s to the C 63 and E 63. A new report in Auto, Motor und Sport says no, that's 'pure nonsense.'
Denver was among the WNBA's top-10 prospective expansion cities.
Disgraced crypto kingpin Sam Bankman-Friend was taken into custody Friday after a federal judge revoked his bail following SBF's attempts to influence a key witness.
Your guide to filing an auto insurance claim after a car accident or other damage.
Ford announced today that it’s expanding the availability of its BlueCruise hands-free driving tech. Previously, customers had to decide whether to add the option on available models at purchase — and that decision was final. Now, the service will be installed as standard on all supported vehicles. In addition to enabling it at purchase, owners can add the service later or only activate it for months when needed (like for road trips).
Ford has hired Peter Stern, a former executive at Apple, to lead its newly formed Ford Integrated Services unit. The unit will create and market software-enabled customer experiences across Ford's three business units: Ford Blue, for gas and hybrid vehicles, Model e for connected EVs, and Ford Pro for commercial products. As the era of the software-defined vehicle takes hold, Ford is actively building out more services to personalize the driver experience, connect hardware and software and bring in new revenue streams.
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Saturday's Cowboys at Jaguars game.
The judge's decision placed the former crypto exchange executive in handcuffs on Friday.
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 are foldable phones' big moment.
The Broncos enter a critical season with a new coach.
Everyone needs car insurance and no one wants to pay too much. Here are ways to get cheap car insurance with all the coverage you need.
NBA opening night will reportedly feature a ton of star power.
The shelter index was the largest contributor to overall inflation, accounting for over 90% increase for all items.
Regulators with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are opening a probe involving a fatal crash involving a Tesla Model Y. The accident, occurring on July 19, found a Tesla striking a tractor-trailer truck in Virginia, fatally wounding the driver of the automobile. These regulators believe that the 57-year-old Tesla driver was relying on the company’s advanced driver assistance programs at the time of the accident.
Moove, an African mobility fintech that provides vehicle financing to drivers of ride-hailing platforms like Uber and other gig networks, has raised $76 million in new funding. It includes $28 million in equity from new and existing investors led by Mubadala Investment Company, $10 million in venture debt from funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, and $38 million in previously undisclosed funds raised during the prior 12 months, Moove said in a statement. The news is coming a year after Moove raised a $105 million Series A2 financing ($65 million equity and $40 million debt).
Samsung is giving Galaxy S23 owners the chance to be among the first users to see and try One UI 6.
Like most manufacturers these days, Cadillac is looking to go all-electric in the next few years. Enter the Escalade, which was revealed Wednesday after months of teasers and speculation of what an EV version of its flagship SUV would look like. This popular full-size SUV is going full BEV for 2025, laden with screens, luxury features, an estimated 450 miles of range and the option to upgrade the automaker's standard advanced driver assistance system, known as Super Cruise, to the next-level Ultra Cruise, as long as you’re willing to wait a bit.
Organizations have spent decades building complex datasets and pioneering different ways to teach systems to perform new tasks. Take VRB (Vision-Robotics Bridge), which Carnegie Mellon University showcased back in June. The system is capable of applying learnings from YouTube videos to different environments, so a programmer doesn’t have to account for every possible variation.
There is one simple move that would benefit both the bottom line and the welfare of student-athletes who don't play football.
The amusement park will feature all of our favorite Mattel toys and games, brought to life on a 9-acre hotel and resort destination.