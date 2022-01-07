Alameda County Reaches Milestone With Child Vaccinations

ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA — More than half of Alameda County residents aged 5-11 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the county Health Care Services agency said.

The Health Care Services Agency's COVID Division collaborated with county schools to organize how to administer pediatric vaccines especially in areas of greater need, a news release said.

“We aimed to create equitable access to vaccination services for schools/districts where students/parents may have had difficulty accessing services elsewhere in the community. Each district submitted a list of equitably prioritized campuses and (where needed) proposed a central campus that multiple schools could access,” said HCSA’s Public Health Department Director Kimi Watkins-Tartt in the news release.

The county is encouraging residents to avoid large gatherings, continue to wear face masks, and get vaccinated, including booster vaccines, to prevent the continual spread of COVID-19.

“We are grateful for our partnership with Alameda County Health Care Services Agency to get vaccines out into our school communities,” said L.K. Monroe, Alameda County Superintendent of Schools, in the news release. “Vaccines are such a critical part of the measures our families are taking to ensure that students can keep learning in the safest possible classroom environments. We continue to advocate for the vaccination of all eligible students.”





This article originally appeared on the San Leandro Patch