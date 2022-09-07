Alameda deputy on the run, accused of murder, arrested in Fresno County, authorities say

An Alameda County deputy accused of killing two people was arrested Wednesday in Fresno County, according to authorities.

Accused of killing a husband and wife, 24-year-old Devin Williams Jr. surrendered at the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, where he was a deputy, a spokesperson for the office said in a news conference.

He was arrested near Coalinga after calling the sheriff’s office. Police stayed on the phone with him until the off-duty deputy was taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol, the sheriff’s office said.

Police went to a home in the East Bay city of Dublin just before 1 a.m. after a 911 caller reported two people were shot, police said. Williams fled and was named a suspect by police.

He used his service weapon in the shooting and discarded it while fleeing, the sheriff’s office said.

Williams knew the couple, the sheriff’s office said, but authorities were still determining how and any possible motive.

The victims’ names have not been released.

The sheriff’s office said Williams has been with the office since September 2021 and was still on probation.

Originally from Stockton, Williams finished the police academy with the Stockton Police Department, where he also briefly worked.

