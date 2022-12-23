Alameda’s Ellison Says She, Bankman-Fried Agreed to Mislead FTX Lenders

1
Ava Benny-Morrison
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison said she and FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried knowingly misled lenders about how much the trading firm was borrowing from the cryptocurrency exchange.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Ellison gave her first public account of her actions in a Dec. 19 plea hearing in Manhattan federal court. “I knew that it was wrong,” she said, according to a transcript of the hearing.

Bankman-Fried, 30, is charged with orchestrating a yearslong fraud in which he used billions of dollars of FTX customer funds for personal expenses and high-risk bets through Alameda, the cryptocurrency exchange’s sister trading house.

Ellison and FTX co-founder Gary Wang, who also appeared in a Dec. 19 hearing, have pleaded guilty to fraud charges and are cooperating with Manhattan federal prosecutors.

“From 2019 through 2022, I was aware that Alameda was provided access to a borrowing facility on FTX.com, the cryptocurrency exchange run by Mr. Bankman-Fried,” Ellison said, adding, “In practical terms, this arrangement permitted Alameda access to an unlimited line of credit without being required to post collateral, without having negative balances and without being subject to margin calls on FTX.com’s liquidation protocols.”

Ellison said, “I understood that if Alameda’s FTX accounts had significant negative balances in any particular currency, it meant that Alameda was borrowing funds that FTX’s customers had deposited on the exchange.”

She said she and Bankman-Fried agreed to conceal this arrangement from lenders and crafted false financial statements to hide the amount of Alameda’s borrowing.

Wang in his plea hearing said he was “directed” to make changes to the FTX platform’s code that he knew would give Alameda special privileges, and that misrepresentations were being made to customers and investors.

“I know what I was doing was wrong,” Wang said.

(Updates with detail from plea hearing transcripts.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • FTX co-founder Gary Wang and Alameda's Caroline Ellison plead guilty to criminal charges

    The FTX/Alameda saga continues, with news late Wednesday that two key Sam Bankman-Fried associates have been charged with federal criminal offenses in the U.S.: Both former Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison and FTX co-founder Gary Wang pleaded guilty to multiple charges, and accepted plea agreements that offer reduced sentencing in exchange for assistance in ongoing investigations into wrongdoing at FTX/Alameda that prove "substantial." Meanwhile, Sam Bankman-Fried was also extradited to the U.S. from the Bahamas on Wednesday, facing suits by the SEC and CFTC over fraud, as well as federal criminal charges. When Southern District of New York attorney Damian Williams announced the charges at a press event last week, he noted that his office was "not done" in terms of levying additional charges, and now we know Ellison and Wang were at least some of the individuals he was referring to at the time.

  • Crypto Is ‘Effectively Nonexistent’ for Big Institutions, JPMorgan’s Gross Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Money managers who have avoided the many ups and downs of cryptocurrencies may be feeling relieved for having done so, according to a senior investment strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management. Most Read from BloombergChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DaySBF’s $250 Million Bail Is One of the Largest in US History. It Doesn’t Mean He Has That MuchDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We

  • Mexico wants an American extradited to face trial over Shanquella Robinson's death. Here's how it would work.

    Shanquella Robinson traveled to Mexico with six friends and never returned. Insider explains how US citizens can be extradited to face trial.

  • Lithuania buys Switchblade 600 drones

    Lithuania has become the first European NATO member to order the kamikaze drone.

  • IRS delays $600 income reporting rule for U.S. gig workers

    The U.S. Internal Revenue Service said on Friday it would delay a new rule requiring more extensive reporting by gig workers and others who are paid through third party apps, after complaints the rule was too onerous. The rule, part of the COVID-19 relief bill called the "American Rescue Plan," would have required people paid over $600 in 2022 on third party payment apps like Venmo or PayPal to report that figure as income to the tax agency. The previous reporting requirement threshold was 200 transactions or $20,000.

  • Here are the 5 senators who voted against giving workers break time to pump breast milk

    Sens. Rand Paul, Ron Johnson, Pat Toomey, Mike Lee, and John Cornyn voted against giving workers breaks to pump breast milk.

  • Tesla sends Shanghai boss and aides to jumpstart US output

    Tesla Inc's China chief Tom Zhu and a team of his reports has been brought in to troubleshoot production issues in the United States, fueling talk among colleagues he is being groomed for a bigger role at a time when Chief Executive Elon Musk has been distracted by Twitter. Tom Zhu, who heads Tesla's Asia operations, has been traveling with a team including Shanghai gigafactory manager, Song Gang, to Tesla's plants in California and Texas, and was there as recently as last week, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. Tesla did not respond to written requests for comment from Reuters sent to its Shanghai and global media relations accounts.

  • Top Indian Banks Vie for No. 1 Bond Spot as Credit Demand Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- Competition among India’s biggest local-currency bond arrangers has heated up to the most intense in 13 years, as credit growth stronger than in many other major economies spurs more rupee debt offerings.Most Read from BloombergChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DaySBF’s $250 Million Bail Is One of the Largest in US History. It Doesn’t Mean He Has That MuchDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Loss

  • Majority of Biden board picks confirmed at major utility Tennessee Valley Authority

    Senate confirms six nominees to the board of the nation's largest public utility, the Tennessee Valley Authority, establishing a new majority with Biden picks.

  • Intel shows support for proposed $5 million Dayton university project

    A proposed project would enable a Dayton university to update and focus its capabilities in alignment with emerging Ohio manufacturers. It would also support workforce development in the semiconductor industry and related areas.

  • AT&T, BlackRock Form JV Focusing On Commercial Fiber Network

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) and BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) BlackRock Alternatives have signed an agreement to form a joint venture to operate a commercial fiber platform. Additional terms were not disclosed. The newly formed joint venture, Gigapower LLC, is expected to provide a fiber network to internet service providers (ISPs) and other businesses across the U.S. Gigapower plans to deploy a fiber network to an initial 1.5 million customer locations nationwide using a commercial open-access platform. G

  • Alabama staff member Drew Svoboda lands coordinator job at North Texas

    Alabama football is losing another staff member to a coordinator role at another program.

  • A billionaire investor who calls himself an ‘optimist’ is leaning short on stocks for this reason

    David Tepper worries central banks will be forced to continue hiking interest rates to fight inflation in 2023, setting up stocks for a rough year.

  • FTX co-founder Gary Wang, ex-Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison plead guilty to federal fraud charges

    On the same day that that the Bahamas extradited FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to the U.S. to face criminal charges, two former executives at FTX and Alameda Research pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal fraud charges.

  • Should Secretary Mayorkas be fired? Hear what this border town says

    El Paso residents say the migrant crisis is bad, but are split on whether Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas should stay in power.

  • Two top executives plead guilty to fraud in FTX case

    Top FTX executives close to Sam Bankman-Fried, Caroline Ellison and Zixiao "Gary" Wang, have pleaded guilty to fraud and are cooperating with prosecutors.

  • Tech layoffs ‘uprooting entire families,’ immigration lawyer explains

    As layoffs in the tech industry accelerate into the year-end, some workers and their families are having to scramble to find a job and remain in the U.S.

  • Could the 7-8 Jaguars actually rest their starters in Week 17?

    A sub-.500 team that hasn't clinched resting starters in their second-to-last game? It might actually make sense for the Jaguars.

  • 2022 MMA Fighters of the Year: Alex Pereira comes from nowhere; Zhang Weili returns to the top

    Alex Pereira and Zhang Weili went undefeated in 2022 and claimed UFC titles in the process.

  • Investors Trapped in Russian Bonds Find Buyers in Kazakhstan

    (Bloomberg) -- Kazakh financial firms have been scooping up Russian government debt at a steep discount from investors unable to exit the market because of sanctions and other restrictions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseI’ve Seen T