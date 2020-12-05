Alameda Jury Awards $1,370,935 Verdict to Woman Injured by College Student

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a completely virtual trial that took place in Alameda County Superior Court, a jury awarded a $1.37 million verdict to a woman who suffered serious injuries as the result of a college student's negligence.

Grace DeWitt was a student at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, and while walking with friends she was picked up without warning by a fellow student. The other student began running while carrying her only to trip, fall and drop Grace who was crushed between the curb and the defendant who fell on top of her. The resulting injuries to Grace were serious and significant.

She had to be treated for her injuries for over four years which included multiple shoulder surgeries and rehabilitation. She still needs a third shoulder surgery, a hip surgery and a fusion surgery.

"Grace is a wonderful young woman who can now be sure she can pay all of the medical bills and complete her college education that was derailed after her injuries," said attorney Jamie Goldstein of Arias Sanguinetti Wang & Torrijos. "Her injuries controlled her life for quite a while, and she is ecstatic that the jury's verdict will help her rebuild her life," said attorney Elise Sanguinetti. Ms. Sanguinetti and Ms. Goldstein both represented Grace during the three week all virtual trial.

The case is Grace DeWitt v. Odiseo Jimenez, Alameda Superior Court, Case No. RG18909665. To read the complaint, click here.

About Arias Sanguinetti Wang & Torrijos, LLP
ASWT is a Trial Law Firm with offices in Los Angeles, the Bay Area, Las Vegas and Montreal, ASWT specializes in complex litigation in state and federal courts throughout the United States. The firm represents plaintiffs in sexual assault and harassment, serious personal injury, employment, and litigates mass and class actions on behalf of consumers and employees, and businesses with insurance bad faith-business interruption claims. To learn more about us, go to: https://aswtlawyers.com/.

Contact: Joe Marchelewski, 310-462-2252, jmarchelewski@gmail.com

    After six months spent pushing for a more-than $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is fine with something smaller.Earlier this week, a team of bipartisan lawmakers unveiled a $908 billion coronavirus relief. It's smaller than the $1.5 trillion deal the House's bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus drew up in September, and yet this time around, President-elect Joe Biden's win and forthcoming coronavirus vaccines have Pelosi ready to accept it.Pelosi went on to explain that she had held out for a bigger bill with longer-lasting provisions before she knew who would be the next president — essentially, she thought she wouldn't get a second chance at a stimulus package if President Trump was re-elected. But with "a president who recognizes that we need to depend on science to stop the virus" and that "America's families need to have money in their pockets," Pelosi said she was confident she could work out many more smaller relief provisions in the future.> "A new president and a vaccine" -- Pelosi on why there's momentum for coronavirus relief legislation now when there wasn't before the election pic.twitter.com/6PLwrmE305> > — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 4, 2020What hasn't changed is that millions of Americans are still out of work, likely in more dire straits than they were a few months ago as unemployment benefits begin to expire and bills continue to pile up.Senate Majority Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) still hasn't said he'll back the bipartisan relief bill, but a growing number of Senate Republicans have said they're willing to support it.More stories from theweek.com What Trump is doing isn't politics. It's something much worse. 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims The Donald goes down to Georgia