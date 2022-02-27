🌱 Alamitos Beach Apartment Fire + LB Little League Turns 70!

Rise and shine, Long Beach; today is National Tooth Fairy Day! Here's everything you need to know to get this Monday started off right.

An apartment fire on East Broadway displaced seven individuals. Also, Little League celebrated in Stearns Park. Finally, Cal State LB lets graduates hear their prerecorded names on “Instagram worthy” stages.



First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny. High: 82 Low: 51.

Here are the top stories today in Long Beach:

There was a Sunday morning apartment building fire on the 1100 block of East Broadway. About 40 firefighters responded to the Alamitos Beach neighborhood, where the blaze displaced seven people. Although the fire seemed to burn mostly on the second floor, officials deemed “the structure was uninhabitable.” (Press-Telegram) LB Little League players, parents, and coaches spent Saturday afternoon celebrating the 70th anniversary of the program. Stearns Champions Park was busy at 8 a.m., and it sure smelled like a regular baseball game with hot dogs grilling. Councilman Daryl Supernaw, an alumnus of the program, was on hand. Former Houston Astro player and current LB resident Mike Gallo took care of the opening pitch. (LB Post) Remember when you looked forward to watching your grown child walk across the stage, have their name read aloud, and see the dean shake hands with them while handing them a college diploma? If your child is graduating from Cal State Long Beach, this won’t be happening, we learned Sunday. There will be “remarks from distinguished speakers, outstanding graduates and the dean of each college, but they will not be walking across the stage or hearing their names read aloud.” To have this experience, you may avail yourself of an “‘Instagram-worthy’ graduate recognition stage” somewhere else, where scanning a QR code will feature “a pre-recording of their name.” (LB Post) The LB State Women's Golf program will host the 10th Gold Rush at the Old Ranch Country Club on Monday. Sophomore Angelina Kim and Junior Hunter Pate will be two of the players to watch. Competition comes in the form of players from USC, UCLA, “Cal State San Marcos, Fresno State, New Mexico State, Northern Illinois, Pepperdine, Sam Houston, Wyoming and a pair of Big West foes in Hawai'i and CSUN.” (LB State) You may remember the Restauration restaurant as defiantly ignoring the City’s pandemic mandates. We learned Friday that the criminal case against the owner of the now-closed eatery has been resolved. They have to pay about $5,000 restitution to the City and complete 40 hours of community service. When these requirements are met, the case “could be dismissed in February 2023.” “The city spent approximately $28,000 on the criminal investigation into Restauration.” (Silicon Valley News)

Today in Long Beach:

MOMs INC at Cornerstone Church (10:30 AM)

Renaissance High School for the Arts Fundraiser at Flippin' Pizza (11 AM to 8 PM)

The Tom Kubis Big Band at the Gaslamp (7 PM)

Havana Nights with Florida's Ports at the Hyatt Regency Long Beach (7 PM)

Salsa Bachata at the PCH Club (9 PM)

From my notebook:

Our Historic Zaferia Village-NE neighbor saw a lone coyote was seen at 3PM on Ransom between Loma and Grand near the empty grassy lot in the middle of the block! (Nextdoor)

A Wrigley-Memorial Park neighbor explains that if a swarm of bees makes its home inside your attic through a vent screen, you are going to have to do a trap-out. A trap-out allows bees to safely exit the attic through a screen mesh cone. (Nextdoor)

Now you're in the loop and ready to start this Monday. I'll see you around!

— Sylvia Cochran

About me: Sylvia Cochran works out of sunny Southern California and has been freelance writing full-time since 2005. She loves dogs, cats, books, plays Best Fiends (don't judge), embraces social justice, and tries to live out Micah 6:8.

This article originally appeared on the Long Beach Patch