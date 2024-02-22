Alamogordo Code Enforcement Department makes much needed changes to its safety protocol

The Alamogordo Code Enforcement Department made significant changes to its safety protocol in 2023 and it was all due to Code Enforcement Manager Joshua Sides. The changes ushered in a sense of relief for officers in the field and presented a large enough change to be recognized by the Code Enforcement Officer Safety Foundation.

The Alamogordo Code Enforcement Department and Sides were awarded the 2023 Jill Robinson Award by the Code Enforcement Officer Safety Foundation and the Presidential Certificate of Recognition.

The Jill Robinson Award is the highest award that the Code Enforcement Officer Safety Foundation gives. The award goes to a department that goes above and beyond for the safety of their team, according to the foundation's website.

The Alamogordo Code Enforcement Department photographed with the 2023 Jill Robinson Award from the Code Enforcement Officer Safety Foundation.

When Sides became manager of the Code Enforcement Department in January 2023, he said there was much to be changed. He wanted to improve the safety measures the code enforcement officers would take while on the job.

"We need to be on the radio knowing where you're at, so if something happens, we can get to you quicker. It doesn't always happen, but we can get injured on the job," Sides said. "I got injured once and had to get stitches."

He said while at an abandoned property, Sides attempted to lock a gate with a broken lock and sliced open his thumb, an injury that resulted in stitches.

Sides said when he first arrived on the job, the staff would not alert one another of their location and didn't have access to bullet proof vests.

"When I first got here, no one wore a vest. Luckily, we were able to secure some. So, everyday you're in a vest, if you're on the job and in uniform then you're in a vest. Hopefully there is never an instance where it's needed but we have them," he said.

Sides said being in contact with his staff through the radio has improved tenfold.

He said sometimes keeping the staff safe is just part of doing little things like wearing masks, gloves and your radio to stay safe on the job.

Code Enforcement Manager Joshua Sides photographed with the Presidential Certificate of Recognition for his change of pace implemented in the department.

"I have to give it to the officers; we all work together. Enacting these policies of wearing your vests or these radios and all the safety precautions, it's very important and we take it very seriously," he said. "Thankfully with my luck of the draw, I have a staff and employees who want to stay safe as well."

Vests and radios are certainly not the last safety measures Sides planned to implement.

He said there is more on the horizon as he works towards attaining a push-to-talk app for the employees' radios, making it easier to communicate on the job.

"Right now, we are looking of going through a radio software through FirstNet which a lot of other departments around the country are using, this FirstNet push-to-talk system," Sides said.

Code Enforcement Officer April Payan said she is excited for the new radio software but is also thankful for all the changes so far.

"I'm thankful for the bullet proof vest and I feel safe knowing that I don't have to worry as much," she said. "I am also just thankful for the radio changes. I know some people may think it's an invasion of privacy having to check in with the GPS all the time, but it makes me feel safe in case something was to happen."

Payan said the department also received new uniforms that make the department look professional when before the code enforcement officers looked like a person dressed in every day clothing approaching homes.

"We are trying to make an advancement training program for officers, as officers progress through each step, it could be a pay boost which allows us to train other officers that want to join our department as well," she said.

