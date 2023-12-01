Alamogordo kicks off the holidays with Christmas on MainStreet and a few road closures

The City of Alamogordo has announced several road closures for the Christmas on MainStreet event.

What to know about Christmas on MainStreet and road closures

Christmas on MainStreet

When: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2

Where: Alamogordo's Historic Downtown, New York Avenue between the 800 and 1200 blocks

Christmas on Mainstreet will have a "Desert Christmas" theme, with local vendors and food trucks. It will have a live nativity scene, petting zoo and pony rides. There will be an ugly sweater contest, a pet costume contest and a most creative costume contest for everyone to enter.

Alamogordo celebrated its annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 13 and Parade of Lights on December 14, 2019.

Road Closures Saturday, Dec. 2 for Christmas on MainStreet

8th Street to 12th Street

Intersection at 10th Street and New York

North White Sands Boulevard to Delaware Avenue

The city has closed streets from 8th Street to 12th Street for the entirety of the event to ensure a safe experience for visitors. Stores around the area will extend hours for the day but those that do have yet to be announced.

Road closures for Dec. 2nd between 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the Christmas on MainStreet event.

