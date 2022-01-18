Alamogordo man arrested in the death of his mother

Nicholas Hubbard, 25 of Las Cruces, was arrested for first degree murder, tampering with evidence and interference with communications in the death of his mother on Jan. 18.

"Through investigation it was learned that Hubbard was in an argument with his mother at a residence on the 1400 block of Juniper Drive and began physically attacking her," police records state.

Alamogordo Police Department arrived at the scene at the 1400 block of Juniper Drive at about 1 a.m. where they found Esther Hubbard, 57 of Alamogordo, dead.

"The victim appeared to be severely beaten to the head causing deformities," court records state. "The victim had a bite mark on left side of the face, a fracture on the right side of her face, the back of her skull (felt) soft and there were several lacerations to her facial area."

Alamogordo Police attempted life-saving measures until American Medical Response ambulance arrived and took the woman to Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center Emergency Room where she was later pronounced dead, court records state.

Alamogordo Police Dispatch discovered the body after following up on a 911 call Jan. 18 from a woman "screaming in Spanish," court records state.

"A male subject later got on the phone and stated there was no problem and that his grandma was 76 years old," court records state.

When the dispatcher asked the man for an address, the man hung up the phone. A possible address was found from the 911 call and Alamogordo Police were dispatched to Juniper Drive.

When Alamogordo Police arrived it was "learned the neighbors had the grandmother... who lived inside the residence, and they learned there was blood everywhere inside and they stated a man was hurting his mother inside the house," court records state.

Alamogordo Police Officers forced entry in to the home since the door was locked where they found Nicholas Hubbard in the home's bathroom.

Hubbard had been living in the home, which allegedly belonged to his grandmother, for about a week, according to court records.

Story continues

Hubbard was incarcerated upon his arrest. A court date was not yet determined.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

Want to see more local news coverage? Why not subscribe? Click here to subscribe.

Alamogordo Police Department

Nicole Maxwell can be contacted by email at nmaxwell@alamogordonews.com, by phone at 575-415-6605 or on Twitter at @nicmaxreporter.

This article originally appeared on Alamogordo Daily News: Alamogordo man arrested in the death of his mother