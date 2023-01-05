The Alamogordo Police Department announced 27-year-old James Romero of Tularosa was arrested for shooting at a home in Alamogordo and engaging in vehicle chase with police.

Romero was charged with shooting at an occupied dwelling, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor as a 13-year-old girl drove the vehicle in which he fled from police. The girl, a juvenile, was not named named by police.

She was charged with aggravated fleeing and conspiracy to shooting at an occupied dwelling.

Romero is alleged to have fired at least three shots at a home in the 1100 block of Greenwood around 2 a.m. Jan. 3.

No persons were reported injured in the incident by the gunfire.

According to a news release from the department, officers responding to the scene noticed the vehicle occupied by the girl and Romero, which accelerated away from the scene toward La Luz.

An initial pursuit of that vehicle terminated, according to the news release, though patrol cars continued to follow the vehicle, which eventually came to a stop just north of the Village of La Luz.

During that chase, police allege several items were thrown from the vehicle, among them a handgun which was later recovered by officers.

Romero is being held at the Otero County Detention Center. The girl was sent to a juvenile holding facility where she'll await an appearance in District Court.

Jessica Onsurez can be reached at jonsurez@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @JussGREAT.

This article originally appeared on Alamogordo Daily News: Alamogordo man arrested following shooting, car chase