Alamogordo man charged with fatal DWI in a stolen vehicle

An Alamogordo man was indicted by grand jury Nov. 27 for the death of a woman whose body was found on the side of Walker Road in August.

Sam Fife is charged with one count of homicide by vehicle (DWI).

In an affidavit filed Nov. 2 by the Alamogordo Police Department, investigators alleged Fife struck Jacqueline Lucero, 34, with a stolen vehicle.

Lucero's body was found lying on the side of Walker Road by an officer who was responding to an unrelated domestic disturbance in the area, according to the affidavit.

The responding officer noted a stolen vehicle had been reported in the area and when the theft was followed up on, the officer saw the vehicle - a truck with a trailer attached - had been returned to the property but had suffered damage consistent with a collision.

Investigators documented witness reports that Fife was intoxicated the night of Lucero's death and driving a pickup that matched the description of the stolen truck.

Fife was scheduled for an arraignment Dec. 11 before Judge Daniel Bryant in the Alamogordo District Court, according to court documents.

A $15,000 secured bond was ordered for Fife. According to court documents, a trial had not yet been scheduled.

