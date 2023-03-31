Alamogordo man faces a minimum of 10 years for enticement of a minor

Alfonso Salcido Herrera, Jr., 45 of Alamogordo, pleaded guilty to enticement of a minor, according to the 12th Judicial District Attorney's office.

Herrera was arrested on May 26, 2022 on 22 charges related to the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

Now nearly a year later, Herrera awaits sentencing for grooming and sexually abusing at least four children, according to a news release from the district attorney's office.

According to the criminal plea agreement and court documents, Herrera was accused of showing the girls pornographic videos on his phone with an attempt to coerce and entice the minors into sexual activities.

Herrera faces up to 60 years in prison but remains in custody while awaiting sentencing.

This article originally appeared on Alamogordo Daily News: Alamogordo man faces 10 years for sexual abuse of a minor