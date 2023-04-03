Alamogordo man found guilty of murder after police find victim dismembered

Steven Gonzalez, 30, from Alamogordo was found guilty March 22 of 2nd degree murder for the killing of Eddie Artiaga Jr., whose body was found dismembered and decapitated inside Gonzalez's home, police said.

Gonzalez was first indicted on murder charge June 7 of last year, with a superseded indictment that saw prosecutors accusing him of tampering with evidence on the case, according to 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Steven Gonzalez mugshot

After a three-day jury trial before Judge Steven Blankinship, 12th Judicial District Attorney, Scot Key announced on March 22, an Otero County Jury found Gonzalez, guilty of 2nd degree murder, tampering with evidence, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Artiaga was reported missing Sept. 18, 2020.

Alamogordo police and the 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office Major Crimes Unit said Artiaga's body was found Sept. 25, 2020, inside Gonzalez's home, at the 700 block of Post Avenue in Alamogordo, after executing a search warrant to the house they had previously responded to a call about suspicious items inside the house, according to court documents.

Steven Gonzalez indicted in 2020 homicide

According to court records, when officers were called to the home the first time, they found containers on the kitchen counter with what appeared to be blood.

After arriving the second time with a search warrant the officers found several 5-gallon buckets containing body parts.

It was learned through an investigation by the 12th Judicial Major Crimes Unit that Gonzalez shot Artiaga Jr., in the head with a .22 pistol.

Police said Gonzalez put all the parts and organs in 5-gallon buckets and other containers which he stored in his home.

Gonzalez was scheduled for a sentencing hearing before the Otero County District Court and Judge Steven Blankinship, at 1:30 p.m. April 27, and could face up to 41 years in prison.

Juan Corral can be reached at JCorral@gannett.com or on twitter at @Juan36Corr.

This article originally appeared on Alamogordo Daily News: Alamogordo man convicted of murder after body parts found in home