Alamogordo man who wielded AK-47 convicted of murder in 2020 shooting

An Otero County jury convicted Christopher Huble of first-degree murder after he shot a man with an AK-47 who Huble believed was dating his ex-girlfriend.

Scott Key, 12th Judicial District Attorney, reported the verdict delivered after a three-day trial from April 18 to 20 in which Huble's testimony, Key said, frequently contradicted his past recorded statements.

The jury also convicted Huble, 32, of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon with a firearm enhancement after the bullet's from his high-powered gun ricocheted and hit the woman.

Alamogordo Police responded to a shots fired call around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2020 in the 600 block of Mercury Avenue.

On arrival, officers discovered Benedict fatally shot and a wounded woman in a driveway at the residence Huble owned but was allowing the woman to live in since they broke up, per the release.

The woman’s identity was not released by the 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

At trial, Dr. Clarissa Krinsky from the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator testified Benedict had seven gunshot entry wounds on his back and a single gunshot wound near his head, read a press release from the District Attorney’s office.

Huble denied shooting Benedict in the back and close to his head, the press release noted.

The day of the shooting, Huble confronted Benedict and the woman at the Mercury Avenue property Huble allegedly owned, and Benedict refused to leave and demanded Huble try and force him to leave, police said.

Huble left and returned with the AK-47 assault rifle and fired nine rounds, police said, killing Benedict.

Huble’s could face a life sentence on first-degree murder and four years in state custody on the aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charge, according to New Mexico state law.

Huble remained detained at the Otero County Detention Center as of Friday morning, jail officials said, after being held in pre-trial detention since his arrest in August 2020.

