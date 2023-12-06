Alamogordo names new city manager

The City of Alamogordo is thrilled to announce the new City Manager, Mr. Rick Holden. Mr. Holden comes to Alamogordo with an impressive background, having served in various roles in City Government and private public utilities.

His journey, from a police officer to City Manager, reflects a wealth of experience, including stints in the United States Air Force, Fort Worth health department, and major natural gas companies. Alamogordo has always been on Mr. Holden’s radar, thanks to his family’s mountain retreat in Cloudcroft, New Mexico.

His familiarity with the area, combined with a love for the mountains, made him eager to take on the role of City Manager when the opportunity arose in Summer 2023. Alamogordo struck Mr. Holden with its commercial layout reminiscent of Cleburne, Texas, and the breathtaking mountain scenery. He emphasizes the importance of Holloman Air Force Base to the local economy and applauds the welcoming nature of the community.

Mr. Holden envisions a future for Alamogordo that focuses on beautification, education, and attracting tourists. He sees vast opportunities to showcase the enchanting features of New Mexico and wants to collaborate with the community to make these visions a reality. During his recent visit, to the Alameda Park Zoo, Mr. Holden was impressed, recognizing it as a remarkable asset for the city.

He plans to be a visible and accessible City Manager, fostering strong relationships with employees, citizens, and key stakeholders. Collaboration is key, and he emphasizes the importance of partnerships with the Center of Commerce, Holloman Air Force Base, Alamogordo Public Schools, and Otero County. Already, Mr. Holden has attended joint meetings to strengthen collaboration between the City Commission and Otero County Commission. He commends this initiative as a positive step towards working together, combining resources, and addressing common interests.