Alamogordo police chase leaves one officer injured

Alamogordo Police Department said a man fleeing from a traffic stop crashed and was later shot by officers on Saturday in an incident that also left one officer wounded.

At 2:18 a.m. at the crossroads of Puerto Rico Avenue and Ninth Street, Alamogordo Police tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle, but the individual in the vehicle attempted to flee from officers.

"The officers did not initially chase the individual but found the same vehicle involved in a crash on First Street and Delaware Avenue only moments after," read a news release from the Alamogordo Police Department.

The officers saw a man run from the crash. The police followed the suspect and fired shots.

One officer was injured, though it was unclear how or the extent of the officer’s injuries.

According to police, the man was suspected of fleeing was also wounded, shot by officers. That person’s name and medical condition are unknown.

The New Mexico State Police have taken over the investigation and the Alamogordo Police Department will start a investigation on the actions of the Officers involved.

