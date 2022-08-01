Alamogordo police looking for 18 year old missing for a month

Police were looking for Malachi Adams, 18, of Alamogordo Sunday who authorities said was missing for about a month.

Adams was last seen in the Albuquerque area, police said, when he last made contact with his family.

He stands 5'8", weighing 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, per a missing-endangered advisory police issued at about 11 p.m. Sunday night

"His last contact with family was approximately one month ago from the Albuquerque area, where he may still be located," the advisory states.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Malachi Adams was asked to contact the Alamogordo Police Department at 575-439-4300 or dial 911.

