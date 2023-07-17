Alamogordo Police Officer dead following weekend chase, shooting

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

ALAMOGORDO ― Alamogordo Police Officer Anthony Ferguson, 41, died Sunday, July 16 after being shot in an early morning incident Saturday.

On July 15, Ferguson along with several other officers attempted a traffic stop in which the driver, 26-year-old Dominic De La O, fled from officers. A New Mexico State Police news release indicated that the stop was related to non-functioning headlights or taillights.

Moments later officers found the same vehicle driven by De La O in a car crash on First Street and Delaware Avenue.

It was then De La O fled on foot, allegedly while armed with a shotgun.

“De La O made the attempt to flee once more pulling a sawed-off shotgun out and shooting an officer in the face," according to New Mexico State Police.

An Alamogordo Police office then fired back and wounded De La O in the back of the leg.

Ferguson was transported to Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center where he was then flown to University Medical Center (UMC) El Paso.

On Sunday at approximately 11 p.m., the Alamogordo Police Department announced Ferguson had died at UMC El Paso from the sustained gunshot wound.

Ferguson was an 11-year veteran with the Alamogordo Police Department (APD) where he served in the Patrol Division as a Field Training Officer. Ferguson is survived by his two children, parents and four brothers, according to a release from APD.

Currently, the Alamogordo Police Department is asking for privacy for Fergusons family.

De La O charged with attempted first-degree murder

New Mexico State Police said De La O was charged with various crimes following his arrest and booking into the Otero County Detention Center.

De La O was charged with attempt to commit first-degree murder, aggravated battery on a police officer with a deadly weapon.

The Alamogordo Daily News was unable to confirm whether the charges were amended following the death of Ferguson.

He was also charged with tampering with evidence, one count of aggravated fleeing of an office and resisting and evading a police officer.

He will also face criminal trespass and various traffic violations.

Alamogordo Police Department has scheduled a press conference for 11 a.m. Monday, in which further information is expected to be released.

A history of confrontation with police

According to New Mexico State Police, De La O had a history of confrontation with law enforcement.

In January 2023 he was shot by an Alamogordo Police Office also following a foot pursuit.

In that incident, De La O was walking along Ridgecrest Drive armed with a gun. When officers identified him as having several outstanding warrants, they attempted to "make contact."

When he raised the weapon, officers fired at least one shot that wounded De La O.

