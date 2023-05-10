Alamogordo Schools assure parents, students of safety despite online nationwide threat

Alamogordo Public Schools notified students and parents that the district and local law enforcement are aware of threats of school violence issued via social media nationwide, and remained alert for student safety.

In a May 9 news release from Alamogordo Public Schools, the district said the threats reached local Snapchat users - a social media app.

"From what we have seen, this threat of a school shooting and bomb detonation has been seen nationwide," Michelle Brideaux, communications director for Alamogordo Public Schools said. "According to information received this morning, the threats did not originate in N.M. While this threat is not directed at our schools, we remain vigilant."

Threat circulating Snapchat

In addition to school gun violence, the circulated threats also mention bombs and likely violence against a supermarket brand - Albertsons.

Alamogordo Police Department (APD) and Otero County Sheriff’s Department are aware of the threats as well and are asking anyone with any information to contact the APD at 575-439-4300.

Juan Corral can be reached at JCorral@gannett.com or on twitter at @Juan36Corr.

This article originally appeared on Alamogordo Daily News: Student safety assured by APs amid online threat