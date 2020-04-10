Is Alamos Gold (AGI) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Alamos Gold (AGI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Alamos Gold is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 239 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AGI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGI's full-year earnings has moved 13.64% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AGI has returned 5.32% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of -22.65% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Alamos Gold is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, AGI is a member of the Mining - Gold industry, which includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.26% this year, meaning that AGI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

AGI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.



