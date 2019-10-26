Alamos Gold Inc (AGI): Hedge Fund Sentiment is Stagnant, And Negative

Looking for stocks with high upside potential? Just follow the big players within the hedge fund industry. Why should you do so? Let’s take a brief look at what statistics have to say about hedge funds’ stock picking abilities to illustrate. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index returned approximately 20% in 2019 (through September 30th). Conversely, hedge funds’ 20 preferred S&P 500 stocks generated a return of 24% during the same period, with the majority of these stock picks outperforming the broader market benchmark. Coincidence? It might happen to be so, but it is unlikely. Our research covering the last 18 years indicates that hedge funds' consensus stock picks generate superior risk-adjusted returns. That's why we believe it is wise to check hedge fund activity before you invest your time or your savings on a stock like Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI).

Hedge fund interest in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. At the end of this article we will also compare AGI to other stocks including Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL), National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE), and Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) to get a better sense of its popularity. Our calculations also showed that Alamos Gold isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019. We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years.

Let's check out the new hedge fund action encompassing Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI).

What does smart money think about Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the first quarter of 2019. By comparison, 12 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in AGI a year ago. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).