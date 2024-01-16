Alan Bates hits out at ‘madness’ of Post Office scandal compensation delays

Alan Bates has criticised the “madness” of the Post Office scandal compensation scheme, revealing that he has been left waiting for more than two months after submitting a claim.

Mr Bates, the inspiration behind the ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office, which told the story of the sandal, spoke to Parliament’s business and trade committee on Tuesday.

The former sub-postmaster said he had been waiting for 66 days so far to hear from the Horizon Shortfall Scheme.

“It’s madness – the whole thing is madness and there’s no transparency, that’s the frustrating thing,” he told MPs.

“Today it will be the 66th working day, allowing for Christmas and New Year, but I’m still waiting for my first offer. And I’m being told that I won’t receive anything or a first offer until the end of this month.

“We do not know what is happening to these cases once they are submitted.”

Asked whether an independent trade union may have helped uncover the scandal earlier, Mr Bates said: “They [the National Federation of Sub-Postmasters] have refused to support any sub-postmaster in any legal action against Post Office.

“The Federation were in bed with Post Office on day one, and as far as I know they still are because they are paid for, lock stock and barrel.

“We have always known we were right – it’s just that Post Office tried to control the whole narrative because of their power and money and all of the rest of it. They had the ear of politicians, used to brief them, and it was very hard to battle against them [the Post Office], but we always knew that we were right.”

Jo Hamilton, a fellow sub-postmistress who had her criminal conviction overturned in 2021, described the redress scheme as “painfully slow”.

She said: “They have to drill into the minute details, it’s almost like you are a criminal all over again, you have to justify everything. It’s almost like you are being re-trialled. “Everything you say, they say: ‘You’ve got to justify that.’”

Ms Hamilton, who ran the South Warnborough branch in Hampshire, told the MPs: “It just makes you so angry,” she said. “They’d literally gaslit me for about three years”.

