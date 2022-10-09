Alan Bliss: The long historical reach of ‘redlining’ in Jacksonville and its ongoing effects

Alan J. Bliss
·4 min read
The key to this 1936 Residential Security Map of Jacksonville indicates areas of &quot;negro concentration&quot; that are clearly marked in red — a practice also known as &quot;redlining.&quot;
The key to this 1936 Residential Security Map of Jacksonville indicates areas of "negro concentration" that are clearly marked in red — a practice also known as "redlining."

Twice recently I have been asked to speak publicly about the history of “redlining” in Jacksonville. The interest may have to do with how closely our financial lives are tied to homeownership. Nearly two-thirds of Americans are homeowners and for them, the difference between their home value and their mortgage balance is the lion’s share of what they consider their wealth.

It was not always that way and the change began during the Great Depression. Until then, all mortgage lending was local. The modern financial infrastructure that makes homebuying possible for most of us did not exist. A very short list of innovations forced on the housing market by the Great Depression includes mortgage-backed securities, housing bonds, mortgage insurance, down payments of 20% (or less), 15-year loan terms (or longer), residential zoning laws and standardized appraisals.

Until the 1930s, buying a home required many years of accumulating cash for a down payment — typically 50% of the purchase price. Buyers unable to meet that threshold were treated as high-risk borrowers because if times got tough, they were more likely to stop making payments. The notoriously tight-fisted Ed Ball, longtime head of Jacksonville’s Florida National Bank, reportedly mandated a maximum loan-to-value ratio of 20% for FNB’s customers.

In addition to large down payments, home mortgages typically came with terms of five years or less. Then as now, it was nearly impossible to pay off a mortgage so quickly, but if the borrower kept up the payments and held a steady job, it was likely that the loan could be renewed for another term. However, during an economic downturn, all bets were off.

By the early 1930s, as a worldwide depression took hold, even those whose credit was good and who held a strong equity position in their home were likely to find it impossible to renew their loan. Foreclosures and homelessness soared.

Travis Williams: A new day dawns as Jacksonville's 'Out East’ rebuilds from within

2020 study: Years after redlining, Jacksonville's have-not neighborhoods suffer more in heat

Letters: If U.S. hesitant to support Ukraine, give them their nukes back

Beginning in March 1933, the new presidential administration of Franklin D. Roosevelt created a series of innovative programs to preserve America’s market economy. With respect to housing markets, their first innovation was the Home Owners’ Loan Corp. (HOLC). That agency’s purpose was to buy residential mortgages, freeing up capital for banks who were otherwise unable to make or renew loans. But which loans were safe to buy?

That’s where Residential Security Maps came into play.

To guide the HOLC and later agencies, such as the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), local appraisers created maps of their cities. They identified neighborhoods according to what appraisers considered the level of lending risk. Appraisers and real estate agents viewed risk similarly, through the lens of things such as wealth, class, ethnicity and race.

The key to Jacksonville’s map is identical to those on the Residential Security Maps created for more than 200 cities across the United States, illustrating risk this way:

  • Green (A) — Newer, homogenous, in-demand;

  • Blue (B) — Reached its peak, but stability expected for some years;

  • Yellow (C) — In decline, racially or ethnically diverse; and

  • Red (D) — Hazardous, decline has already occurred.

Local appraisers had no need for maps to know the high-risk neighborhoods in their city — no one knows that better than appraisers and real estate agents. Instead, the HOLC’s maps allowed federal agencies and investors to evaluate loans according to their level of risk. Risk factors included such things as low elevation, poor construction quality and proximity to commercial or industrial uses.

Summer heat drove kids in this August 2011 photo to cool off in a front yard pol at a home off East 12th Street, an area that was redlined in the 1930s.
Summer heat drove kids in this August 2011 photo to cool off in a front yard pol at a home off East 12th Street, an area that was redlined in the 1930s.

They also included the identities of those already living there. The maps identified areas of “Negro concentrations,” as Jacksonville’s map shows, as well as narrative references to concentrations of Jews, Italians and other ethnic groups.

Over the decades since the maps were created, the data shows a pattern over time of lower investment in neighborhoods that were in the 1930s labeled as Red zones. Public investments in infrastructure suffered, which held down property values. People who owned homes there at the time (and those who came after them) found it harder to borrow money at favorable rates and terms, which further suppressed property values.

The opportunity for wealth-building through homeownership was reduced, just when the majority of Americans began to experience that opportunity in greater measure than ever before. Between 1940 and 2010, American homeownership grew from the low 40% range to nearly 70%, due mainly to federal reforms of the market for mortgage lending.

In America, homeownership has long been promoted, though unjustly, as a marker of citizenship and personal virtue. It is also a proven pathway to individual and family wealth building. But, in an example of the law of unintended consequences, the long chronological reach of old assumptions about class, ethnicity and race means that some Americans today enjoy fewer of the benefits of homeownership.

A glance at the 1936 Residential Security Map of Jacksonville helps to tell the story.

Bliss
Bliss

Alan J. Bliss, Ph.D., chief executive officer, Jacksonville Historical Society 

This guest column is the opinion of the author and does not necessarily represent the views of the Times-Union. We welcome a diversity of opinions

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Alan Bliss: The long historical reach of ‘redlining’ in Jacksonville

Recommended Stories

  • Opinion/George: Concerns over region's power supply and outages are justified

    For the past 20 years, ISO New England has raised concerns about fuel supply issues and their impact on electricity supply during very cold weather.

  • The Returns On Capital At Avation (LON:AVAP) Don't Inspire Confidence

    What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a...

  • With 42% institutional ownership, Schroders plc (LON:SDR) is a favorite amongst the big guns

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Schroders plc ( LON:SDR ), it is important to understand the ownership...

  • Musk offers proposal on China-Taiwan tensions, after Russia-Ukraine plan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Billionaire Elon Musk, days after floating a possible deal to end the war between Russia and Ukraine that drew condemnation in Ukraine, suggested that tensions between China and Taiwan could be resolved by handing over some control of Taiwan to Beijing. Musk was responding to a question about China, where his Tesla electric car company operates a large factory in Shanghai.

  • PayPal Sets Social Media Ablaze with Major Change

    PayPal is in trouble. "You are independently responsible for complying with all applicable laws in all of your actions related to your use of PayPal's services, regardless of the purpose of the use," the document, called "Acceptable Use of Policy," said.

  • This Bear Market Indicator Has Never Been Wrong, and It Portends More Downside to Come

    This indicator has correctly predicted five steep stock market declines since 1870 -- and it's highly successful at calling bottoms, too!

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Everyone knows that you should buy low and sell high if you want to turn a profit in the markets. The trick is finding the bottom, to know when to buy. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, sees the market bottom hitting in the next couple of weeks, making the end of October the right time for investors to buy in. Referring to some recent predictions by market technician Larry Williams, Cramer says, “The bear market is more or less… toast and, even if the current rally s

  • Can Ethereum Reach $5,000?

    Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the second most valuable cryptocurrency by market cap, now trades at a price of about $1,360. After all, less than 12 months ago, Ethereum touched an all-time-high of $4,892. For Ethereum to retrace the path back to $5,000, a few key things will need to happen over the next 12 to 24 months.

  • This AI Stock Is Down 93%, Yet It's Partnered With Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet. Is It a Buy?

    What do Amazon, Microsoft, and Google parent Alphabet have in common? The company develops ready-made and customizable AI solutions for hundreds of companies across different industries, which can materially accelerate their adoption of advanced technology. Cloud-computing technology is key to businesses that operate online in any capacity, and the three leading providers of cloud services happen to be Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

  • The Three Worst-Performing REITs Of The Year

    Three major real estate investment trusts (REITs) are hitting new 2022 lows as investors unload in the classic just-get-me-out fashion. American Tower Corp. (NYSE: AMT), Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) and Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) just can’t stop going down lately. The interest rate hikes made by the Federal Reserve Board seem to be hitting this sector hard. Each of these REITs already was declining, but the new lows this week are harsh reminders of the steady downtrend. M

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying With Both Hands

    Luckily for everyday investors like us, institutions that trade stocks need to disclose their transactions to the Securities and Exchange Commission every three months. Ray Dalio's hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, made a relatively large bet on CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) stock in the second quarter. It's CVS' less visible business segments that have allowed it to more than triple its dividend payout over the past decade.

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock's Reverse Split Is a Warning Sign

    Wall Street tends to give stock splits more weight than they should have. Annaly's reverse split, however, might be a genuine warning sign.

  • How a Ban on Russia’s Mining Giants Could Shake the Metals World

    (Bloomberg) -- A possible ban on Russian supplies by the London Metal Exchange would be a seismic event for the metals industry, cutting some of the world’s biggest companies off from the main global marketplace.The exchange has yet to make a decision, but on Thursday launched a formal three-week discussion process on the possibility of banning Russian metal, potentially as soon as next month. In practice, a ban would simply mean that metal from Russia — which accounts for about 9% of global nic

  • Did Warren Buffett Go Bargain Hunting During the Recent Market Meltdown?

    Legendary investor Warren Buffett's famous advice for investors is to be "fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful." Buffett has seemingly walked the walk as well, with his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) having purchased more than $57 billion of equities through the first six months of the year. In a little more than a month, Berkshire will submit its 13F regulatory filing for the public to see what stocks the company bought and sold in the third quarter of the year, which includes the months of July, August, and September.

  • The Bad Year of Chipmakers AMD, Nvidia and Intel Turns Into a Nightmare

    The year 2022 has been a painful journey for semiconductor manufacturers. Following the example of AMD , Nvidia and Intel , which are the three main players in the sector, 2022 is a year to forget .Their valuations are in recession. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) currently has a market value of $94.4 billion, which is a decrease of at least $83 billion compared to December 31, 2021.

  • Student loan forgiveness: Government offers updates on eligibility

    The Education Department estimates about 27 million borrowers qualify to receive up to $20,000 in relief.

  • By Doing This One Thing, Graham Stephan Says Households Are 'Losing' to Inflation

    According to real estate agent and investor Graham Stephan, the average American household has $10,000 worth of savings, but you may lose out to inflation if you keep your money in a checking account. Think of an emergency fund as insurance that protects you if (and when) an unexpected expense occurs. By socking away money in an emergency fund, you don't need to rely on your everyday funds or pull money from other investments to cover expenses when disaster strikes.

  • Mortgage rates step back from the brink, but hesitation is still at a 25-year high

    With rates perilously close to 7%, Americans who waited just a few weeks to buy are now spending more than $200 extra every month.

  • Stock Market Bounce: 1 Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist on the Way Back Up

    It's impossible to predict when the market will make a full recovery, but buying quality stocks is still in investors' control.

  • My Fiancé Makes $600k And I Make Less Than $50k, And We Have No Idea How To Split The Bills

    "I'm recently engaged and having a hard time wrapping my mind around how to equitably share income and expenses. My partner makes considerably more money than I do. He's a doctor salaried around $600K a year. I work in education and make less than $50K a year. How should we split the bills?"View Entire Post ›