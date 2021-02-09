Alan Dershowitz says he has ‘no idea’ what Trump’s defence is doing during opening speech
Alan Dershowitz, who joined Donald Trump's legal team during the former president's first impeachment trial in 2020, told right-wing news network Newsmax that he has "no idea" why the former president's current counsel opened his remarks by praising US Senators during Mr Trump's second trial.
Bruce Castor said Democratic impeachment managers gave an "outstanding presentation" and called Senators acting as jurors in the trial "extraordinary people, in the technical sense."
"You will not hear any member of the team representing former President Trump say anything but in the strongest possible way denounce the violence of the rioters and those that breached the Capitol," he said.
"There is no argument. I have no idea what he is doing," Mr Dershowitz told the network moments after Mr Castor's opening remarks. "That's not the kind of argument I would have made, I’ll tell you that."
The former Trump attorney has previously said he believes that the former president's remarks during a rally as his supporters broke into the Capitol building on 6 January was constitutionally protected speech.
