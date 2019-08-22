Alan Fournier's Pennant Investors Discloses 2 New Positions in 2nd Quarter

Alan Fournier (Trades, Portfolio), manager of the Pennant Investors family office, disclosed two new positions in his firm's second-quarter portfolio report: Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) and Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). As of quarter-end, Pennant's top four holdings are Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), TransDigm Group Inc. (NYSE:TDG), Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Antero Midstream Corp. (NYSE:AM).

Prior to managing Pennant, Fournier managed global equity investments at David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm, Appaloosa Management. The Pennant Investors manager founded the Summit, New Jersey-based firm in 2001 with $12 million from Tepper according to a March 28, 2018, Bloomberg article. Fournier closed the hedge fund on March 27, writing in a client letter that while he "takes pride in [Pennant's] long-term returns," given the firm's low-risk portfolio structure, recent returns made Fournier frustrated by Pennant Capital's "inability to match [Pennant's] historical returns."

Pennant Investors' $227 million equity portfolio contains 15 stocks as of quarter-end. The top three sectors in terms of portfolio weight are technology, energy and communication services, with weights of 20.75%, 18.90% and 13.42%.

Aramark

Pennant Investors purchased 389,000 shares of Aramark, giving the position 6.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $32.38 during the quarter.

The Philadelphia-based company provides food, facilities and uniform services to a variety of clients and institutions. GuruFocus ranks Aramark's financial strength 4.2 out of 10: Although the company's Piotroski F-score ranks a solid 6 out of 9, its interest coverage and debt-to-equity ratio underperform over 84% of global competitors. The website also warns that Aramark's long-term debt has increased by $1.7 billion over the past three years.

Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) and 2019 GuruFocus Value Conference Speaker Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) also established a position in Aramark during the quarter.

Micron Technology

Pennant Investors purchased 35,000 shares of Micron Technology, giving the position 0.6% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $38.12 during the quarter.

Boise, Idaho-based Micron Technology provides dynamic random-access-memory (DRAM) chips for personal computers and servers. GuruFocus ranks the company's financial strength 8 out of 10 on several positive signs, which include a strong Altman Z-score of 5.42 and interest coverage of 79.99, about 16 times greater than Benjamin Graham's safe threshold of five. Other positive investing signs, which include a 3.5-star business predictability rank and expanding profit margins, contribute to a GuruFocus profitability rank of 8.