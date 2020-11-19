Alan Fournier's Top 5 Trades of the 3rd Quarter

GuruFocus.com
·3 min read

- By James Li

Alan Fournier (Trades, Portfolio), leader of Pennant Capital Management, disclosed this week that his firm's top five trades during the third quarter included increased bets in the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) exchange-traded fund and Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS), new positions in Comcast Corp. (CMSCA) and General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) and the closure of its Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) position.


Prior to founding Pennant Capital, Fournier managed global equity investments at David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio)'s Appaloosa Management. Fournier started the Summit, New Jersey-based firm in 2001 with $12 million from Tepper and converted the firm into a family office in 2019 after several years of unsatisfactory returns.

Alan Fournier&#39;s Top 5 Trades of the 3rd Quarter
Alan Fournier's Top 5 Trades of the 3rd Quarter

As of third quarter-end, Pennant Capital's $275 million equity portfolio contains 20 stocks, with four new holdings and a turnover ratio of 25%. The top three sectors in terms of weight are communication services, consumer cyclical and technology, representing 44.07%, 12.55% and 9.87% of the equity portfolio.

Alan Fournier&#39;s Top 5 Trades of the 3rd Quarter
Alan Fournier's Top 5 Trades of the 3rd Quarter

SPDR Gold Trust

Pennant Capital purchased 113,000 shares of SPDR Gold Trust, increasing the position 89.68% and the equity portfolio 7.27%. Shares averaged $179.71 during the third quarter.

Alan Fournier&#39;s Top 5 Trades of the 3rd Quarter
Alan Fournier's Top 5 Trades of the 3rd Quarter

According to the State Street Global Advisors website, the SPDR Gold Trust seeks to track the performance of gold bullion less the trust's expenses.

Alan Fournier&#39;s Top 5 Trades of the 3rd Quarter
Alan Fournier's Top 5 Trades of the 3rd Quarter

Gurus with large holdings in SPDR Gold Trust include Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)'s Bridgewater Associates, First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio), Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio) and John Paulson (Trades, Portfolio)'s Paulson & Co.

Alan Fournier&#39;s Top 5 Trades of the 3rd Quarter
Alan Fournier's Top 5 Trades of the 3rd Quarter

Walt Disney

Pennant Capital purchased 72,600 shares of Walt Disney, increasing the position 76.91% and the equity portfolio 3.27%. Shares averaged $124.91 during the third quarter.

Alan Fournier&#39;s Top 5 Trades of the 3rd Quarter
Alan Fournier's Top 5 Trades of the 3rd Quarter

GuruFocus ranks the Burbank, California-based entertainment giant's profitability 8 out of 10 on the back of a 4.5-star business predictability rank even though revenues have declined over the trailing 12 months and returns are underperforming more than half of global competitors.

Alan Fournier&#39;s Top 5 Trades of the 3rd Quarter
Alan Fournier's Top 5 Trades of the 3rd Quarter

Disney's revenue declined 6% during the 12 months ending Oct. 3, driven primarily by the closure of parks and resorts and the suspension of Disney Cruise Line sailings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Comcast

Pennant Capital purchased 265,000 shares of Comcast, giving the holding 4.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $43.43 during the third quarter; the stock is modestly overvalued based on a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.15.

Alan Fournier&#39;s Top 5 Trades of the 3rd Quarter
Alan Fournier's Top 5 Trades of the 3rd Quarter

GuruFocus ranks the Philadelphia-based media company's profitability 8 out of 10 on the back of profit margins outperforming over 85% of global competitors despite trending near 10-year lows.

Alan Fournier&#39;s Top 5 Trades of the 3rd Quarter
Alan Fournier's Top 5 Trades of the 3rd Quarter

General Motors

Pennant Capital purchased 263,000 shares of General Motors, giving the position 2.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $28.08 during the third quarter.

Alan Fournier&#39;s Top 5 Trades of the 3rd Quarter
Alan Fournier's Top 5 Trades of the 3rd Quarter

GuruFocus ranks the Detroit-based automaker's profitability 6 out of 10 on the back of a net profit margin that outperforms over 63% of global competitors despite operating margins underperforming more than half of global vehicle and parts companies.

Alan Fournier&#39;s Top 5 Trades of the 3rd Quarter
Alan Fournier's Top 5 Trades of the 3rd Quarter

Johnson & Johnson

Pennant Capital sold 65,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson, trimming the equity portfolio 3.86%. Shares averaged $147.87 during the third quarter.

Alan Fournier&#39;s Top 5 Trades of the 3rd Quarter
Alan Fournier's Top 5 Trades of the 3rd Quarter

GuruFocus ranks the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based drug manufacturer's profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 3.5-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that is outperforming over 88% of global competitors.

Alan Fournier&#39;s Top 5 Trades of the 3rd Quarter
Alan Fournier's Top 5 Trades of the 3rd Quarter

Disclosure: No positions.

Read more here:

  • Philippe Laffont's Top 5 Buys of the 3rd Quarter

  • Top 5 3rd-Quarter Trades of Al Gore's Firm

  • Glenn Greenberg's Top 4 Trades in the 3rd Quarter



Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Latest Stories

  • 'Squad' member Rashida Tlaib is not sorry: 'I'm not the problem. The institution is.'

    Rep. Rashida Tlaib expects the incoming Biden administration to do right by progressives for aligning behind the Democratic nominee, who shares few of their imperatives but is, of course, vastly preferable to them than Trump.

  • Sweaty Rudy Giuliani suffers hair malfunction in latest bizarre press conference

    Trump’s personal lawyer was trying to drum up interest in tales of election rigging – but viewers were drawn to the drama on his headOn 7 November, the day the presidential election was called for Joe Biden, former New York mayor turned Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani addressed the media at a landscaping company between a sex shop and a crematorium on Philadelphia’s industrial fringe.For two weeks, as the Trump campaign continued to claim without evidence that the election had been stolen, America wondered if Giuliani could possibly ever top that.On Thursday, he gave it a damned good try.A day after his claims of massive voter fraud fell flat in a Pennsylvania court room, Giuliani staged another press conference, this time in slightly more salubrious surrounds, at Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington DC. But it did not go well.First, while claiming Republican poll observers had been kept too far away from ballot counters in Philadelphia, a key Trump claim in a vital state which like others fell to Biden, Giuliani attempted to recite a scene from My Cousin Vinny, an Oscar-winning comedy from 1992.“Did you all watch My Cousin Vinny? You know the movie? It’s one of my favorite law movies, because he comes from Brooklyn,” he said.Giuliani, who also comes from Brooklyn, tried to sum up a key plot point from Jonathan Lynn’s film, in which Joe Pesci’s personal injury lawyer, hitherto out of his depth in a murder trial, manages to discredit a key witness by proving her vision to be impaired.“And when the nice lady said she saw …” Giuliani said, switching into a very rough approximation of Pesci’s Brooklyn accent. “And then he says to her, ‘How many fingers do I … How many fingers do I got up? And she says three. Oh, she was too far away to see it was only two.“These people [the poll observers] were further away than My Cousin Vinny was from the witness. They couldn’t see a thing,” he added, apparently drawing a line between the movie scene and claims about the problems faced by poll observers in Philadelphia.So far, so predictably surreal. But things got stickier.As Giuliani sweated in front of journalists, streaks of what appeared to be dark hair dye began to run down his face. The internet noticed, of course, and jokes and ridicule spread.Worse still for the Trump campaign, the audio feed from the press conference suddenly included unknown persons asking “Can they hear us on the stream?” and discussing “Rudy’s hair dye dripping down his face”.Eventually, the feed was taken down. But Giuliani is nothing if not a trooper for Trump. After mopping back the tarry rivulets, he raised his voice to make his point to the reporters in the room.“I don’t know what you need to wake you up, to do your job and inform the American people, whether you like it or not, of the things they need to know!” he said. “This is real! It’s not made up! There’s nobody here who engages in fantasies.”After the former mayor stood back, continuing to mop his forehead, Trump lawyer Sidney Powell took over the offensive.She claimed to have identified “massive influence of communist money through Venezuela, Cuba and likely China in the interference with our elections here in the United States”.By that point, the unsubstantiated claim barely seemed bizarre.

  • Alabama man arrested in 1995 slaying after calling police

    The days without an arrest turned into months and then years after someone killed Christopher Alvin Dailey in 1995. Then the phone rang at the Decatur Police Department. Johnny Dwight Whited called investigators saying he wanted to confess to the slaying, authorities said Thursday.

  • 1st Georgia Senate runoff poll shows both races essentially tied

    The battle for control of the Senate rests in two remaining Georgia runoffs — and those races rest in the hands of a few undecided voters.Both Georgia's regular and special Senate elections advanced to runoffs after no candidates gained a majority of the vote in this month's elections. And so far, both of those races remain essentially tied with very few voters left undecided, a Fox5 Atlanta and Insider Advantage poll finds.In the regular Senate race, Sen. David Perdue (R) and Democrat Jon Ossoff are tied with 49 percent support, with just 2 percent of voters still undecided. And in the special race to fill retired Sen. Johnny Isakson's seat, Democrat Raphael Warnock narrowly beats Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R), 49-48. Just 3 percent of voters are undecided in that race.Democrats flipped two seats in the 2020 election while Republicans flipped one, leaving the Democrats with 48 seats and Republicans with 50. A win for both Ossoff and Warnock would essentially give Democrats the majority with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the Senate tiebreaker.Insider Advantage and Fox5 Atlanta surveyed 800 likely Georgia voters on Nov. 16 via cell phone, with a margin of error of 3.5 percent.More stories from theweek.com Trump is wrecking the government on his way out 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession

  • Taiwan to shut down China-friendly tycoon's news channel

    Taiwan refused on Wednesday to renew the license of a news channel widely seen as pro-China, effectively shutting it down, citing evidence of interference from a Beijing-friendly tycoon amid fears over China's campaign to win support on the island. The rejection of CTi cable's request is the first time Taiwan has shut, even though indirectly, a television news station since the regulator, the National Communications Commission was set up in 2006. The decision provoked immediate anger from CTi and Taiwan's main opposition party, which called it an attack on media freedom.

  • Progressive groups warn Biden that giving White House roles to anyone with Google ties, including its former CEO Eric Schmidt, would 'alienate' the nation

    The 14 progressive groups told Biden they "want to ensure that the internet isn't dominated by a handful of corporations," such as Google.

  • Iraq, Saudi Arabia reopen key border crossing after decades

    Iraq and Saudi Arabia have reopened the main border crossing for trade between the two nations after three decades of closure, Iraq's border authority said on Wednesday. The Arar crossing was shuttered in 1990s, following Iraq's invasion of Kuwait after which Riyadh cut all ties with Iraq. The crossing remained closed, reflecting the unease in Baghdad-Riyadh ties with successive governments.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Photos Show California Gov. Newsom Flouting Coronavirus Precautions at Upscale Napa Restaurant

    Newly released photos appear to show California Governor Gavin Newsom and his wife in an unmasked group eating shoulder-to-shoulder indoors at a birthday party earlier this month.FOX 11 Los Angeles obtained photos from a 50th birthday party for Jason Kinney, a longtime lobbyist and Newsom adviser, at French Laundry on November 6, taken by a witness who told the outlet the group was so loud that open sliding glass doors near where they were seated had to be closed.> EXCLUSIVE: We've obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he's in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed. 10pm on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/gtOVEwa864> > -- Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020On Monday, Newsom apologized for attending the party saying he made a “bad mistake.”“I should have stood up and … drove back to my house…The spirit of what I’m preaching all the time was contradicted,” he said. “ I need to preach and practice, not just preach.”Newsom said that he wanted to “own” his mistake because he was concerned his actions might undermine the message of caution he had sent to residents. The governor instituted new coronavirus restrictions this week, closing indoor dining across much of the state and urging residents to avoid large Thanksgiving gatherings."I’m doing my best every single day in trying to model better behavior,” he said.A spokesman for Kinney defended the gathering, telling FOX 11 that the seating at the upscale restaurant north of San Francisco was considered outdoors. “The guests and the restaurant followed all applicable state and county public health guidance," the spokesperson said. "The guests specifically required outdoor seating. And that’s outdoor seating, as confirmed and provided by the restaurant.”  The backlash comes as daily coronavirus cases in the state have doubled in the last 10 days, "the fastest increase California has seen since the beginning of this pandemic," Newsom said Monday. The state surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases last week.

  • When Republicans push back on Trump

    From ‘Fox & Friends’ co-host Brian Kilmeade to Georgia’s secretary of state, conservatives aren’t necessarily moving in lockstep with President Trump. That’s what democracy is about.

  • President-elect Joe Biden approaches 80 million votes

    President-elect Joe Biden's winning tally is approaching a record 80 million votes as Democratic bastions continue to count ballots and the 2020 election cracks turnout records.

  • Chuck Grassley, Senate's oldest Republican and third in line to president, tests positive for coronavirus

    The 87-year-old senator chairs the Senate Finance Committee and is the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in line for the presidency.

  • Vatican cardinal says ouster deprived him of possible papacy

    The Vatican cardinal sacked by Pope Francis amid a corruption investigation is suing an Italian news magazine, claiming that his ruined reputation has eliminated his chances of becoming pope and will undermine the legitimacy of any future papal election. Cardinal Angelo Becciu is seeking 10 million euros ($11.9 million) in damages, to be given to charity, in a lawsuit filed Wednesday in the Sassari, Sardinia tribunal against L’Espresso magazine, the weekly affiliated with Italian daily newspaper La Repubblica. The 74-page complaint raises questions about the conduct of Vatican criminal prosecutors, suggesting they leaked information to L’Espresso as they sought to build a corruption case around the Holy See’s 350 million-euro ($416 million) investment in a London real estate venture.

  • Senate Leaves Washington for Holiday Without Reaching Deal on COVID Relief Legislation

    The Senate recessed for Thanksgiving on Wednesday without reaching a deal on COVID relief legislation and will not return until November 30, leaving little hope that an agreement will be reached any time soon as coronavirus cases soar nationwide and states consider reimposing more stringent lockdowns.Democrats and Republicans have been in a political stalemate over a second round of coronavirus relief legislation for months. While the Democrat-controlled House first passed the $3.4 trillion Heroes Act in May, and later a downsized version at $2.2 trillion last month, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and a number of Republicans have instead pushed for a smaller, more focused $500 billion bill.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote a letter to McConnell on Tuesday urging him to resume negotiations.“Earlier this year during negotiations with Secretary Mnuchin and Chief of Staff Meadows, we agreed to compromise on a relief package and lowered our request by $1.2 trillion,” Pelosi and Schumer wrote. “Since that time, you have lowered your proposal from $1 trillion to $500 billion, despite the consensus from economists and experts that the country requires a much larger injection of aid.”McConnell pushed back in a tweet on Tuesday, saying, "Republicans have tried for weeks to pass another targeted rescue package.""It would send hundreds of billions of dollars to schools, unemployment aid, another round of the job-saving PPP, and healthcare.   Democrats repeatedly blocked it all," he wrote. "Let's hope they let us make law soon."> Republicans have tried for weeks to pass another targeted rescue package. It would send hundreds of billions of dollars to schools, unemployment aid, another round of the job-saving PPP, and healthcare. >   > Democrats repeatedly blocked it all. Let's hope they let us make law soon.> > -- Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) November 18, 2020While the Democrats’ bill includes a second stimulus check of as much as $1,200 per person and would renew enhanced unemployment benefits, McConnell has said positive jobs and vaccine data are evidence that Congress should instead pass a smaller bill.According to Politico, as negotiations have stalled, it is unlikely such a bill will be passed before Christmas, and unclear if new legislation will be passed before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20.Before the election, the White House had proposed a $1.9 trillion bill, which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi dismissed as insufficient."It is essential that this bill have sufficient funding and deliver meaningful relief to the many Americans who are suffering," Pelosi and Schumer wrote to McConnell. "For the sake of the country, we ask that you come to the table and work with us to produce an agreement that meets America's needs in this critical time."Biden, who has a stimulus plan with a second stimulus check that he can't act on until after his inauguration, on Monday called on both sides to work together to reach a deal."The refusal of Democrats and Republicans to cooperate with one another is not due to some mysterious force beyond our control. It's a conscious decision. It's a choice that we make," he said. "If we can decide not to cooperate, then we can decide to cooperate.""We're going into a very dark winter," Biden said. "Things are going to get much tougher before they get easier."The United States on Wednesday surpassed more than 250,000 deaths from the coronavirus, reaching a devastating milestone one day after reaching its highest daily death toll in more than six months. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, 47 states had at least ten percent more new daily cases than this time last week.

  • Trump's last-minute foreign policy dumps are reportedly an attempt to overwhelm Biden and drown his agenda

    President Trump is making a lot of lame-duck foreign policy decisions that could further his agenda for months and years to come.Trump fired the defense secretary and other Pentagon officials last week, telling acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller to focus on cyber and irregular warfare, particularly in China, an administration official tells CNN. The administration is "contemplating new terrorist designations in Yemen that could complicate efforts to broker peace," CNN continues. And it authorized a huge arms sale to the United Arab Emirates that could heighten tensions throughout the Middle East.All of these moves are plunging the U.S. into tricky territory right before President-elect Joe Biden takes office — and that just may be the point. As one administration official tells CNN, the administration is aiming to "set so many fires that it will be hard for the Biden administration to put them all out." And by forcing Biden into some foreign policy decisions he may have wanted to avoid, Trump could be setting Biden up to follow his agenda even after he's gone from the White House.The strategy "could raise national security risks and will surely compound challenges for the Biden team," CNN writes. But if Biden quickly reverses Trump's decisions, it could also earn him respect and appreciation from foreign adversaries, people close to the Biden transition team say. Other experts noted that some of Biden's foreign policy goals aren't incredibly different from Trump's — withdrawing from Afghanistan, denuclearizing Iran, and managing China's aggression, for example. The two leaders just have very different ways of achieving those goals. Read more at CNN.More stories from theweek.com Trump is wrecking the government on his way out 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Trump campaign's stream of Giuliani press conference includes audio of people mocking him

  • Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse illegally bought gun with coronavirus stimulus check

    The Kenosha shooter will face charges in Wisconsin

  • Suburban Milwaukee officer who killed 3 since 2015 resigns

    A suburban Milwaukee police officer who has fatally shot three people in the line of duty since 2015, including a teenager outside a mall in February, is expected to receive about $130,000 for resigning from the force. The Wauwatosa Common Council approved a separation agreement with Joseph Mensah on Tuesday night, effective Nov. 30. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office has ruled all three shootings by Mensah were justified self-defense.

  • China's first stealth jet looks an awful lot like the US's first stealth fighter — here's how the J-20 and the F-22 stack up

    Conventional wisdom says China's J-20 can't beat the F-22 head-to-head. But the J-20, and China's stealth program overall, is still maturing.

  • Finally, Maduro is Listening

    On Monday, Bloomberg broke the news that Venezuela’s president Nicolás Maduro is inching toward official dollarization. He has ordered the Banco Central de Venezuela to engage in discussions with Venezuelan bankers on the modalities of creating a clearing and settlement system in U.S. dollars. Maduro, in a rare display of good judgment, is taking a necessary step toward what I have been advocating for many years: official dollarization in Venezuela. Indeed, I first proposed this when I was President Rafael Caldera’s chief adviser in 1995.Unlike the opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who has been recognized as interim president by the United States, the European Union, and others, Maduro has finally received the message about the only way to stop Venezuela’s hyperinflation immediately. If he continues on this path, he will smash hyperinflation and remain in the saddle.Venezuela’s bolivar is worthless, and its annual inflation rate is the world’s highest. I measure it every day, and today it is 2,156 percent per year. Not surprisingly, Venezuelans get rid of their bolivars like hot potatoes and replace them with U.S. dollars. So, Venezuela is, to a large extent, unofficially dollarized.To stop Venezuela’s death spiral, it must officially dump the bolivar and adopt the greenback. Official “dollarization” is a proven elixir. I know because I operated as a state counselor in Montenegro when it dumped the worthless Yugoslav dinar in 1999 and replaced it with the Deutsche mark. I also watched the successful dollarization of Ecuador in 2001, when I was serving as an adviser to the minister of economy and finance.Countries that are officially dollarized produce lower, less variable inflation rates and higher, more stable economic growth rates than comparable countries with central banks that issue domestic currencies. There is a tried-and-true way to stabilize the economy -- a necessary condition before the massive task of life-giving reforms can begin. It is dollarization. Stability might not be everything, but everything is nothing without stability.Just what does the Venezuelan public think of the dollarization idea? To answer that question, I commissioned a professional survey of public opinion that was conducted in March 2017 by Datincorp in Caracas. The results were encouraging. At that time, 62 percent of the public favored dollarization. Today, since more than 80 percent of transactions in Venezuela take place in U.S. dollars, it doesn’t seem unreasonable to think that the approval rating would now exceed 80 percent. So, it’s not surprising that Maduro has embraced the dollarization idea. After all, the public already does.But, the question I am repeatedly asked is: How do you officially dollarize a place such as Venezuela? To do that, you need a dollarization law. I have drafted such a model law. The model statute is meant to suggest the main features that are desirable for a law on dollarization. Legal technicalities may require an actual statute to be somewhat different.A Model Dollarization Statute For Venezuela 1. The Banco Central de Venezuela shall cease to issue Venezuelan bolivars except as replacements for equal amounts of old currency that become worn out. 2. Except as specified in paragraph 3, wages, prices, assets, and liabilities shall be converted from Venezuelan bolivars to U.S. dollars (“the replacement currency”) at the conversion rate chosen in the law that accompanies this law. By 60 days after this law enters into force, wages and prices shall cease to be quoted in Venezuelan bolivars. 3. 1. Interest rates shall be converted into the replacement currency by the following procedure. The independent committee of experts specified in the law accompanying this law shall choose benchmark interest rates in the Venezuelan bolivar and replacement currency, having similar characteristics with respect to maturity and liquidity insofar as that is possible. The ratio between existing interest rates in Venezuelan bolivars and the benchmark interest rate in the Venezuelan bolivar shall determine the interest rate in the replacement currency, which shall bear the same ratio to the benchmark rate in the replacement currency. 2. In no case, however, shall new interest rates in the replacement currency resulting from the conversion procedure exceed 50 percent a year. 4. The president may appoint a committee of experts on technical issues connected with this law to recommend changes in regulations that may be necessary. 5. Nothing in this law shall prevent parties to a transaction from using any currency that is mutually agreeable. However, the replacement currency may be established as the default currency where no other currency is specified. 6. While Venezuelan bolivars remain in circulation, the government shall accept them in payment of taxes at no premium to the conversion rate with the replacement currency. Acceptance of Venezuelan bolivars shall not be obligatory for any other party. 7. Within five years after this law takes effect, the government shall redeem all outstanding Venezuelan bolivars for the replacement currency or exchange it for government debt bearing a market-determined rate of interest. 8. Existing laws that conflict with this law are void. 9. This law takes effect immediately upon publication.With that, Venezuela has a clear blueprint for how to proceed to smash hyperinflation.

  • Trump is reportedly going straight to Republican state legislators in an attempt to overthrow Biden's win

    President Trump has a new longshot strategy for overturning President-elect Joe Biden's win.Over the past few weeks, Trump and his supporters have lost and dropped lawsuit after lawsuit aimed at throwing out ballots to take states away from Biden. But with a lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania and reported invitation to Michigan's Republican legislators, Trump is looking to shift the focus of his post-election campaign directly to GOP state legislatures.On Wednesday, the Trump campaign filed a lawsuit alleging the presidential election in Pennsylvania was full of fraud — enough to suggest the ballots cast there shouldn't even be trusted. Instead, Trump's legal team suggested the court should "enter an order" declaring the results there — which gave Biden a nearly 80,000-vote lead — "defective" and allow "the Pennsylvania General Assembly to choose Pennsylvania's electors." That request would effectively strip Biden of his win, as Pennsylvania's assembly is in Republican hands.And on Thursday, Trump invited leaders of Michigan's Republican state legislatures to the White House to discuss his attempt to reverse the election outcome there, unnamed sources tell The Detroit News and other outlets. Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield, both Republicans, will visit Trump on Friday in what The New York Times calls a "brazen" attempt to stop the legislature from certifying the state's electoral votes for Biden. Shirkey, for one, told Bridge Michigan on Tuesday he wouldn't be certifying the state's vote for Trump. "That's not going to happen," he said. Trump had reportedly reached out to canvassers in Michigan who had at first decided not to certify Wayne County's election results.More stories from theweek.com Trump is wrecking the government on his way out 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Trump campaign's stream of Giuliani press conference includes audio of people mocking him