Alan Jermaine Turman was killed at mother-in-law's funeral. Police have man in custody

On Saturday, Alan Turman — who went by Jermaine, his middle name — was shot and killed in the parking lot of Oasis of Hope Baptist Church, where he was serving as a pallbearer at his mother-in-law’s funeral. He was 42 years old.

An argument about removing the alleged shooter from the funeral led up to the killing, according to court records. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police on Monday announced the arrest of 35-year-old Stefen Lowe in the killing.

Shannon Turman, Jermaine's wife, told IndyStar she had a protective order against Lowe after the pair divorced. He had come to the funeral looking for the newlywed couple, she noted.

When Jermaine approached Lowe asking him to leave, a fight erupted. Witnesses told police that Lowe returned to a white car, drove up to them in the parking lot and and shot Jermaine twice in the chest. Jermaine's mother, Pamela Grant, told IndyStar she watched as emergency medical personnel put pressure on the bullet wounds. She heard a man say her son had a weak pulse. She then heard when they couldn't feel a pulse anymore.

Jermaine was pronounced dead outside the church in the 1700 block of East 25th Street.

Officers traced the white vehicle that witnesses described Lowe to be driving around 75th Place and Harcourt Road. He was arrested shortly after.

Police in court records state Lowe requested an attorney when they tried to interview him. The Marion County Prosecutors Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.Anyone with information about this killing is asked to contact homicide detective Brad Nuetzman at 317-327-3475 or email him at Brad.Nuetzman@indy.gov.

