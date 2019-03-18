Alan Krueger, economic adviser to Obama and Clinton, dies at 58

FILE PHOTO: Alan Krueger, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, speaks during a media briefing at the White House in Washington November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

By Gabriella Borter

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Alan Krueger, a Princeton University economics professor who advised U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, died over the weekend at the age of 58, the university said on Monday.

A spokesperson declined to comment on the circumstances of his death.

"Alan was recognized as a true leader in his field, known and admired for both his research and teaching," the university said in a statement.

Krueger served as chief economist for the U.S. Department of Labor during the Clinton administration and chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers during Obama's time in office.

He had taught economics at Princeton since 1987. Last week, Krueger gave a lecture at Stanford University on income distribution and labor market regulation called "Why is Basic Universal Income So Controversial?"

An avid music fan, Krueger posted about rock legends including Bruce Springsteen on Twitter and wove David Bowie into his lectures. He made this passion the subject of his latest research in his forthcoming book on economics and the music industry, due for release in June.

Krueger received numerous awards, including the Kershaw Prize by the Association for Public Policy and Management in 1997 for distinguished contributions to public policy analysis by someone under the age of 40.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa, and two children.





