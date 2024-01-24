Alan McClellan resigns from Quincy School Board

QUINCY — The Quincy Community Schools board will fill another seat at its Feb. 19 meeting after Alan McClellan resigned on Tuesday.

The board replaced Greg Richer in January.

McClellan, appointed to the board in 2009, had served as board president from January 2019 until last December when he stepped aside, and Tim Miller was elected to the role.

Qunicy Community Schools

McClellan, whose term ends this year, said, “It was time. I’ve been there for 15 years. My kids are all graduated. It started 27 years ago with (sons) Cody and ended with Carter.”

There were other demands for his time. McClelland was elected to the Branch County Commission in 2020 and to head the Branch County Fair Board last summer.

“I had not planned to run again (for the school board)," he said.

Alan McClellan

McClellan said a good group of school board candidates applied in January when the board named Chelsea Lofton to replace Richer.

Richer, the board’s vice chair, resigned on Dec. 22 after serving on the board for eight years.

McClellan said the board had “a lot of good candidates” left who could replace him to serve until the end of the year. His seat will be on the 2024 ballot.

Lofton was one of seven candidates. Others who applied were Vanessa Crandall, Dee Dee Davenport, Rich Field, Bryan Lah, Jim Supianoski, and Dennis Taylor. Other interested candidates can apply to the school office before the February meeting.

Chelsea Lofton

McClellan felt the community schools were in good hands, with Superintendent Marc Kramer receiving a “highly effective” evaluation from the board in January after a closed session.

Hired in 2018, Kramer, the former principal of Mendon Junior/Senior High School, received the top rating for the last three years.

In January, the school board voted 5-2 to conduct future superintendent evaluations biennially.

