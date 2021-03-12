Alan Titchmarsh slams plans to build 22,000 solar panels on pristine countryside 15 miles from his home

Helena Horton
·3 min read
He said brownfield sites should be used before green spaces for any solar farms
Alan Titchmarsh is fighting plans to erect more than 22,000 solar panels over "pristine" green fields just 15 miles from his home.

Although the project has been hailed as a way to reach net zero and avert the climate crisis, he has argued that green spaces should not be sacrificed in favour of green energy, and brownfield should be used instead.

The TV gardener, 71, has written to Winchester Council to ask them to stop the scheme and choose a more appropriate site.

The Hampshire fields earmarked for the site are in the heartland of Jane Austen's England, a stone's throw from Chawton House, where she wrote her most famous novels.

However, the scheme near Alresford could create enough green renewable energy for 9,000 homes.

Mr Titchmarsh said the area was "a totally inappropriate site for this scale of solar power installation."

He added: "Brownfield sites can be easily developed without affecting public amenities and areas of natural beauty that are valuable for both wildlife and human health and well-being.

"We do need to harness natural resources but not when the creation of installations irreparably damages the countryside. Such actions are irresponsible and short sighted."

However, others have said the project is an important step in addressing the climate crisis. Professor Joy Carter, Vice Chancellor of Winchester University, where the gardening show host is Chancellor, declared "the world needs initiatives like this urgently".

Developer Anesco said that once installed and fully operational, 'the development will have the potential to generate 11.77MWp of electricity' at its peak productivity.

Lisa Griffiths, who represents Alresford on Winchester City Council, said it would ruin "natural rolling countryside", adding: "The problem with building this up is that there is a lot of wildlife up there, it's just still and silent with lots of wildlife and the birdsong is wonderful.

"By the time it would take to build that it would scare a lot of them away and they might never come back."

Environment activist group Winchester Action on Climate Change called for locals to support the scheme as a major way to tackle the climate crisis.

They wrote: "Winchester District must therefore do more to generate its own clean energy needs, especially where this outcome can be funded entirely by private finance.

"If the concept of an emergency, approved by Parliament, is to have any meaning, then we should seize this opportunity."

The application on Winchester City Council's online planning portal has had more than 680 objections and at least 170 calls of support.

It is not the first time Titchmarsh has spoken out against renewable energy, in 2002 he joined Channel 4 racing commentator Brough Scott in opposing plans to build three wind turbines on the Isle of Wight.

However, in 2010 he attended an event where high-tech solar panels - similar to the Alresford plans - were being showcased to Prince Charles at the University of Sheffield.

