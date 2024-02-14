Alan Turing wasn’t here, say local historians in Buckinghamshire

The two-bedroom cottage in Simpson, Bucks, is close to Bletchley Park, where the codebreakers cracked the Enigma codes - KENNEDY NEWS/INIGO/RIGHTMOVE

Claims that a cottage for sale was home to Alan Turing, the mathematician and code-breaker, during the Second World War have been withdrawn after local amateur historians disputed the legitimacy of the property’s blue plaque.

Inigo, a London-based estate agent, listed a two-bedroom property in Simpson, Bucks, for sale with the claim that it “reputedly served as home” for the war hero.

The claims were supported by a blue plaque on the building’s front wall that states Dr Turing and his fellow codebreakers Harry Hinsley and John Tiltman lived there from 1939 to 1946.

Alan Turing is celebrated for his codebreaking work at Bletchley Park in the Second World War - HISTORY/UNIVERSAL IMAGES/GETTY

The listing said that the cottage was “as historically significant as they come” and that it had “recently been awarded a blue plaque for historic interest”.

However, Inigo withdrew the advertisement after history enthusiasts told the estate agent that the plaque’s information “wasn’t legitimate”.

Inigo has since removed the image of the disputed plaque and any mention of Dr Turing from the listing.

A spokesman for Bletchley Park, where the codebreakers cracked the Enigma codes and which is a 10-minute walk away from the property, said he did not know whether Dr Turing lived at the address.

Inigo said: “When we put the listing live we had a few members of the public tell us it wasn’t legitimate and we removed the photo because of that.

“We’re not totally sure on the history of the building and whether there’s absolutely evidence that he lived in the house.”

Bletchley Park Trust said it did not commission the blue plaque honoring the codebreakers - KENNEDY NEWS/INIGO/RIGHTMOVE

A Simpson community Facebook group spotted the original listing for the property, which is priced at £425,000, and it sparked debate among locals.

One said: “Alan Turing didn’t live here! He lived in Shenley. Don’t think there is much evidence for this supposed blue plaque.”

Another replied: “I believe this was reviewed and verified by Bletchley Park, but I wasn’t involved in the process.”

The user responded: “From recent inquiries made to Bletchley Park, this is not the case.

“Hinsley did live here, but not the other two mentioned. If you look at the listing for Turing on their online resources, you will see that they have no mention of him living here either.”

Bletchley Park, which is now a tourist attraction, confirmed that it did not commission or verify the plaque.

A Bletchley Park spokesman said: “I can confirm that this plaque was not commissioned by Bletchley Park Trust and hasn’t been reviewed or verified by us.”

Bletchley Park was home to the British codebreaking operation during the Second World War - JOHN LAWRENCE/BLETCHLEY PARK MUSEUM

The sale listing was updated in October but it caught people’s attention on Feb 11 when speculative buyers expressed their love for the property and its “quintessentially English” decor.

The home, which is filled with paintings, was reduced in price from £465,000 to £425,000 in November.

Blue plaques are a permanent sign that establishes a link between a location and a renowned individual or noteworthy building. The official scheme is confined to Greater London and is administered by English Heritage, but local authorities across the country have replicated similar versions.

The Telegraph contacted Milton Keynes council, where the property is located, but did not receive a response.

Alan Turing was a mathematician and computer scientist who played a crucial role during the Second World War in cracking coded messages from the Axis powers as part of a unit based in Bletchley Park.

An official blue plaque was installed in 1998 to commemorate his birth at Warrington Lodge in Maida Vale, London.

