Alan Whiteside: Search continues for missing Antrim man

People in Antrim are very worried about a man from the town who went missing almost three weeks ago, an Alliance assembly member has said.

Police have issued a new appeal for information about 33-year-old Alan Whiteside, who was last seen at Maddens Bar in High Street on 17 December.

The Community Rescue Service is searching surrounding areas of Antrim town, including Lough Neagh.

John Blair said the community continued to think of Mr Whiteside's family.

"There is much gratitude for the efforts, so far, by local community rescue, local police and other volunteers in trying to find Alan," he said.

"I reiterate from previous appeals that anyone with any information needs to contact the police."

The police said Mr Whiteside is about 5ft 8in tall, of medium build with brown hair and eyes.

In a post on Facebook, Search and Rescue Dog Association said it had been searching for Mr Whiteside along with Lough Neagh Rescue and the police.

https://www.facebook.com/sarda.irelandnorth/posts/762998259207249

Insp Patton appealed for anyone with dash cam footage of Antrim town centre, Bridge Street and Dublin Road between 21:00 and 22:00 GMT on 17 December to contact the police.

"We would also appeal to business owners in the town centre to check their premises, yards and store rooms that may have been closed over the Christmas period, as well as residential owners to check their outhouses and sheds," he added.

The police also thanked volunteers searching for Mr Whiteside.

"We would also like to thank Lough Neagh Rescue, the Community Rescue Service, and all those volunteers who have been helping and are continuing to assist with efforts to bring Alan home," Insp Patton said.