Alanis Morissette reportedly makes statutory rape allegations in new documentary: 'They're all pedophiles'

Singer Alanis Morissette reportedly opens up in a new documentary about being a victim of statutory rape, saying her attempts to speak up about it "fell on deaf ears."

In the documentary Jagged, which premieres Tuesday at the Toronto International Film Festival, Morissette alleges that multiple men had sex with her when she was 15 years old, The Washington Post reports. The alleged abuse occurred in Canada, where the age of consent is 16.

"It took me years in therapy to even admit there had been any kind of victimization on my part," Morissette reportedly says. "I would always say I was consenting, and then I'd be reminded like 'Hey, you were 15, you're not consenting at 15.' Now I'm like, 'Oh yeah, they're all pedophiles. It's all statutory rape."

According to the Post, Morissette doesn't name the alleged abusers in the film, but she faults the music industry for ignoring her when she tried to speak up, saying, "I did tell a few people and it kind of fell on deaf ears. It would usually be a stand-up, walk-out-of-the-room moment." She also reportedly says that she frequently experienced unwanted sexual advances.

The Post also reports, though, that Morissette appears to not be happy with the final film, as she's planning to skip its premiere at the festival. It wasn't clear what issues she might have with the movie.

Morissette last year said in an interview with The Sunday Times that "almost every woman in the music industry has been assaulted, harassed, raped," and that this is "ubiquitous — more in music, even, than film." She added, though, that women who want to speak out about abuse "face the threat of losing their job, reputation, or not being believed." In the documentary, according to the Post, she says she hadn't gone into "specific information" about her experiences because she wanted to "protect my parents, protect my brothers, protect future partners."

