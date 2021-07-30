Alarm alerts police of business burglary

Jul. 29—Crossville Police responding to a report of glass breaking at a local convenience store discovered a burglary with the incident captured on surveillance video, leading to one man's arrest.

Thomas Lee Keathley, 63, 281 Fourth St., is charged with burglary, theft of property, vandalism and public intoxication, according to a city police arrest report.

The incident occurred at the Sunoco convenience store off West Ave. on July 4 around 9:30 p.m., according to SPtl Corey Freeman's report.

Police were alerted by alarm of front door glass breaking and when they arrived on the scene, they found a piece of concrete lying broken on the inside of the business. No one was found inside.

Once video surveillance was reviewed, a man police identified as Keathley was observed tossing the concrete through the front door glass, entering the store and taking merchandise.

Stolen were two alcoholic beverages valued at $6.50 and cigarettes valued at $60. Damage to the door was placed at $800.

A few hours after the burglary had been reported, Ptl. Jordan Winningham spotted Keathley — still wearing the same clothing as observed in the video — "staggering down the road" in the area of the convenience store and took him into custody. Police recovered one of the drinks and two packs of cigarettes that had been reported stolen.

Keathley was placed under $5,200 bond and will appear in General Sessions Court.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com