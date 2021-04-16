‘Alarm is growing’: Michigan governor faces shutdown dilemma as Covid cases rise

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Perkins in Detroit
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

The coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions that Michigan’s governor, Gretchen Whitmer, enacted in March last year were among the nation’s toughest, and the governor’s leadership is thought to have saved lives. It also drew high marks from many in the state.

Related: Johnson & Johnson vaccine use will remain paused in US amid evaluation

The same approach proved effective last fall when the second wave hit. Now, as Michigan faces another surge of cases and hospitalizations, its worst yet, Whitmer has changed tack.

Despite past success and growing calls for another lockdown from public health experts, and doctors managing hospitals with Covid patients, the governor is resisting further restrictions, and is instead largely relying on a vaccination rollout and a voluntary suspension of in-person dining services.

Several factors are driving the new approach, experts say. Among them is a growing sense of pandemic fatigue, and sustained pressure from conservatives. Eroding support from independents and Whitmer’s looming 2022 re-election race have also played a role. Many of those bearing the economic brunt of her lockdowns are donors and influential business leaders, said Bill Ballenger, a Michigan political analyst, and the governor appears to have been “scared straight”.

“I really do think the constant pressure over the last year is catching up, not just from the right and conservatives, but there are a growing number of people in the population, including independents and business persons who are Democrats, who are really angry at Whitmer,” Ballenger said.

The pressure to remain open continues even as cases and hospitalizations rise, putting Whitmer in an exceedingly difficult position. The surge hit soon after she lifted restrictions in early March, and Michigan’s two-week per-capita caseload now leads the nation. The state reached a bleak mark on Tuesday when over 4,000 people were reported hospitalized – the highest daily total of the pandemic. A high number of cases from Covid variants is also fueling the surge.

Among supporters strongly urging the governor to once again put restrictions in place are Dr Abdul El-Sayed, the former director of the Detroit health department. He noted that an increase in deaths has followed spikes in caseloads and hospitalizations, and said a new lockdown “would have a profound impact over the next couple weeks”.

He said: “Governor Whitmer showed a tremendous level of leadership last spring and fall, and that came with a lot of political blowback from conservatives, but she did the right thing – evidence shows that she saved lives, and we need that leadership now.”

Whitmer has largely pinned her hopes on the vaccine, but only 23% of the state is vaccinated, and it has been especially slow-moving in areas such as Detroit, where a high number of people with underlying conditions live. Whitmer has called on the federal government to send more vaccines.

But that absence of a lockdown order has divided her supporters and administration. Last month, her former state health director, Robert Gordon, abruptly resigned over what many suspect was a disagreement with Whitmer over reopening the state as the new variant first spread.

They also say it’s clear that the state’s vaccination plan is losing the race against the spread, and boosting the effort would not quell the surge quickly enough. It could take up to 57 days for the state to reach herd immunity, El-Sayed said.

“It’s not a sensible approach and it’s not an evidence-based strategy, if you run the numbers,” he said. “It’s a convenient approach to call for something, but it doesn’t erase the need for a lockdown now.”

That view was echoed by the chief of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky. The Biden administration has so far declined to send Michigan additional vaccines as it sticks with its proportional distribution plan – another difficulty for Whitmer – but vaccinations alone may not be the answer to Michigan’s problems, said Walensky.

“When you have an acute situation, an extraordinary number of cases like we have in Michigan, the answer is not necessarily to give vaccines,” Walensky said. “The answer to that is to really close things down, to go back to our basics, to go back to where we were last spring, last summer and to shut things down, to flatten the curve, to decrease contact with one another, to test … to contact trace.”

Still, the urgency and pressure from Whitmer’s allies has not persuaded the governor, who at a recent press conference said fresh lockdowns would be less effective because people are tired of the pandemic and the rules.

Related: Michigan should shut down again to combat Covid surge, CDC chief says

“It’s less of a policy problem that we have and more of a compliance and variant issue that we are confronting,” she said. “State policy alone won’t change the tide.”

That frustration partly explains why Whitmer’s latest polling numbers have slipped, Ballenger said, though in mid-March a majority still approved of her pandemic handling. He also partly attributed the erosion of support to the governor no longer having Donald Trump as “a foil”. Trump was highly unpopular with Michigan Democrats and independents, and Ballenger said he believes that Trump’s misogynistic attacks on Whitmer shored up her support.

“She was able to sustain a lot of the popularity simply because she was not Donald Trump and Trump wasn’t popular in Michigan,” Ballenger said. “She said, ‘I’m the anti-Trump and Trump is doing a lousy job of handling pandemic’, and that worked.”

Meanwhile, recent polls show her in a dead heat with the former secretary of state Candace Miller, a potential challenger in 2022. The governor’s fear of angering business donors “is part of it”, Ballenger said, though he added “the tremendous anger out there” with the economic situation was probably driving her decisions.

Abdul-Sayed conceded that “there’s no doubt that people are fatigued and tired” but said a majority of the state has supported lockdowns as the situations became more dire in the past.

“People see cases rise every day and the alarm is growing, so the justification for the restrictions gets clearer every day,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Michigan governor talks about spring surge of COVID cases in her state

    Gov. Gretchen Whitmer explains why she has resisted calls to shut down her state, which is experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, including among young adults.

  • Gretchen Whitmer Resists Biden Administration on Coronavirus Lockdowns

    After nearly a year of wishing Governor Gretchen Whitmer would release her grip on Michigan, many of us in the Great Lakes State are pleased it appears she’s now open to doing so. Despite still having some of the tightest COVID restrictions in the country — including a mask mandate, limited restaurant capacity, prohibitions on office work, and COVID testing of student athletes — Michigan is experiencing a fourth wave of COVID-19 and is leading the nation in a coronavirus resurgence. Hospitals are again warning of nearing capacity. Whitmer’s go-to response during COVID surges in the past twelve months has been to lock down the state through executive and epidemic orders. She has resisted that instinct this time — so far anyway. Yet increasing pressure from the federal government and state health officials to impose more restrictions could give the governor cover to change her mind. For now, Whitmer is conveying a message that Michigan residents simply need to follow rules already in place, such as wearing masks, and to get vaccinated. The Republican-controlled legislature — which has been sidelined the past year by the Democratic governor — for months has called on Whitmer to ease restrictions and instead trust citizens to take responsibility for their health decisions. It’s unclear what’s led to the governor’s change of heart, apart from falling poll numbers. Whitmer’s resistance now also makes it harder for her administration to justify former shutdowns in the face of similar COVID numbers. “Instead of mandating that we’re closing things down, we are encouraging people to do what we know works,” Whitmer said during a recent press conference. “That’s the most important thing that we can do. It’s not a policy problem. It’s a variant and compliance problem.” Compliance is becoming an issue, even for the governor’s closest advisers. Whitmer found herself in the awkward position this week of defending two of her top aides, including Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director Elizabeth Hertel, who is setting the current COVID rules. Hertel and Tricia Foster, Whitmer’s chief operating officer overseeing the vaccine rollout, defied the governor’s strong recommendations to avoid spring-break travel and headed to beaches in Alabama and Florida, respectively. State legislative leaders maintain that a hands-off approach is the way to go at this point. Michigan’s senate majority leader Mike Shirkey, a Republican, was pleased to hear the different tone from the governor. On Twitter, he applauded Whitmer “for resisting the tremendous pressure to lock our state down and trusting Michiganders to do the right thing.” Rather than turn to lockdowns, Whitmer has called on President Joe Biden and his administration to send Michigan more vaccines to help deal with the COVID surge. Whitmer often calls Biden her “friend,” and touts the good things he’s done so far as president — a very different approach from that she took with former President Donald Trump, with whom she had frequent public spats. Whitmer and Biden do have a history. Whitmer was a top contender to be Biden’s running mate. She also served on his inauguration committee and was a co-chair of his campaign. Yet Biden hasn’t acquiesced to Whitmer’s vaccine request, saying he doesn’t want to treat one state more favorably than another. Instead, public-health experts such as CDC director Rochelle Walensky are calling on Whitmer to impose new restrictions, such as shutting down indoor dining and putting new limits on youth sports. Walensky says vaccines alone aren’t likely to solve the current crisis. “The answer to that is to really close things down, to go back to our basics, to go back to where we were last spring, last summer, and to shut things down — to flatten the curve, to decrease contact with one another,” Walensky said in a press briefing. Earlier this month, Whitmer “urged,” rather than ordered, high schools to shut down and asked residents to avoid restaurants for two weeks. It’s not as if the governor is doing nothing. Some believe she’s still doing too much. Restaurants remain limited to 50-percent capacity for indoor dining. In addition, some of the state’s top business leaders, including the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, were displeased this week when Whitmer signed off on a six-month continuation of emergency rules that ban the reopening of many offices, even if employers have put safety measures in place. “Whitmer’s restrictions are making it extremely difficult for businesses to remain competitive versus other states where employees can safely work together to innovate in response to myriad challenges created by the pandemic,” the business groups said in a statement. “Additionally, Michigan’s downtowns and municipal governments are taking a beating as Whitmer’s rules virtually eliminate millions in economic activity that would otherwise take place if office workers were present.” Other business owners fear what could happen if the governor once again shuts down the state, given the devastating impact past lockdowns have had on employers and employees. A new report from an economist at the University of Michigan-Flint found that Michigan’s “Pause to Save Lives” in November cost at least 64,000 jobs. During the state’s second lockdown, restaurants were closed for indoor dining through February 1, and high schools, movie theaters, and bowling alleys also faced weeks of closures. Additional restrictions at this point would only be harmful to the state’s economy and schoolchildren, who’ve suffered enough disruptions this past year. Whitmer is right to focus on vaccinations and personal responsibility going forward. There are thousands of Michigan residents hoping she doesn’t change her mind.

  • COVID long-haulers are killing themselves as symptoms become too painful to bear - but support groups offer relief

    Experts say post-COVID-19 symptoms - including severe tinnitus - may linger for months, causing depression and increasing suicide risks.

  • 4 virus variants are spreading in the US, and studies suggest they can make people sicker, evade the immune response, or spread faster. Here's why experts are concerned.

    COVID-19 "variants of concern" include the coronavirus variant first found in South Africa. These new strains differ from the original in key ways.

  • WHO chief says COVID-19 infection rate approaching highest of pandemic so far

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The number of new COVID-19 cases per week has nearly doubled globally over the past two months, approaching the highest rate seen so far during the pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday. "Cases and deaths are continuing to increase at worrying rates," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a briefing focused on Papua New Guinea (PNG) and the western Pacific region. He said he was very worried about the potential for a much larger epidemic in PNG, and it was vital the country received more COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible.

  • Budweiser will buy first round after you’ve been vaccinated for COVID. What to know

    Here’s how to get a beer on Budweiser.

  • The Covid-19 vaccine side effects that specifically affect women

    Women have noted lumps, misleading mammograms, and irregular periods after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine.

  • Michigan Man With Down Syndrome Who Could Not Get COVID Vaccine Has Died

    Courtesy William ReillyA Michigan man with Down syndrome—whose futile quest to get the COVID-19 vaccine was chronicled by The Daily Beast—has died from complications related to the virus his family said.Vincent Welch, 35, passed away Friday morning at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, where he was recently airlifted for treatment by pulmonary specialists.Welch lived in Snover, Michigan, which is near the top of the state’s geographical “thumb.” It’s also a key COVID hotspot nationally, as Michigan sees an alarming rise in cases. The state leads the nation in new cases, with more than 6,000 recorded just on Thursday and a seven-day positivity rate hitting 15 percent.“That’s all he talked about is getting a shot,” Welch’s mother, Susan, told The Daily Beast last week.He Has Down Syndrome and No COVID Vaccine. Now He’s on a Ventilator.But Welch wasn’t able to get vaccinated in time because, his mother said, vaccines were not fully available in their area yet.And Welch contracted COVID even though he rarely left the house, preferring to stay inside and watch TV.“He’d be the last person I’d ever expect it to happen to,” his brother, William Reilly, said. Reilly, who lives in Lawrence, Kansas, is set to get his second dose of the Moderna vaccine today, adding, “The irony feels real.”A 2020 cohort study of 8 million adults found that those with Down syndrome who get COVID are four times more likely to be hospitalized and 10 times more likely to die from the virus than others. The findings, along with follow-up studies that confirmed the results, prompted Yale Medicine clinical geneticist Dr. Michele Spencer-Manzon to caution families to be especially careful around their relatives with Down.Before Welch died, his family asked that the hospital play his favorite country music songs to stimulate his brain as he lied in bed, intubated. He had a tracheotomy a few days ago, which apparently didn’t help.In a text message to The Daily Beast, Reilly said, “Thank you for letting the world know who he was and that he mattered.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • American voters overwhelmingly like the stuff the GOP wants to strip out of Biden's infrastructure plan

    A CNBC survey found that just 36% of voters like Biden's infrastructure plan as it is. But they largely support measures that GOP lawmakers oppose.

  • What To Know About ‘Breakthrough’ COVID Infections After The Vaccine

    In baby language, a breakthrough COVID-19 infection is when a person who is fully vaccinated for COVID-19 gets infected with the coronavirus anyway.

  • How closing dates can impact Massachusetts winning home bids: Ben Has Your Back

    The similarities in home purchase offers means selecting a buyer came down to other factors at the top of a seller's list.

  • Tyler Perry Once Busted Loni Love Breaking a Big Rule Inside His House

    The comedian reveals the naughty thing she did at Tyler Perry's mansion in this hilarious Nightly Pop clip.

  • Coronavirus cases are rising in half the country

    Data: CSSE Johns Hopkins University; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosThe number of new coronavirus infections in the U.S continues to rise, making a quick, clean end to the pandemic less and less likely.The big picture: Much of the U.S. is relying almost exclusively on vaccines to control the virus, abandoning social distancing and other safety measures. And that’s helping the virus to steadily gain ground even as vaccinations barrel ahead.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: The U.S. averaged roughly 71,000 new cases per day over the past week. That’s about a 9% jump over the daily average from the week before.The number of new cases rose over the past week in 25 states, and only declined in six.Why it matters: Another surge in cases is likely to be a lot less deadly than previous waves, because so many vulnerable Americans have been vaccinated. But it will provide fertile conditions for the virus to continue mutating into new variants, keeping the coronavirus in our lives even longer.The bottom line: The less you do to control the coronavirus, the harder it becomes to control the coronavirus in the future. Each week, Axios tracks the change in new infections in each state. We use a seven-day average to minimize the effects of day-to-day discrepancies in states’ reporting.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Louis Riddick: Colts are the biggest threat to Chiefs in AFC

    Louis Riddick is bullish on the Colts.

  • White House faces increased pressure to act on guns after Indianapolis shooting

    President Joe Biden faced increased pressure on Friday to stem gun violence amid a rash of mass shootings across the United States, but he faces an uphill battle to significantly change the country's permissive firearms laws. The day after a shooter killed eight people and himself at a FedEx Corp facility in Indianapolis, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki called on Congress to take action. "There's more we can do and must do," she told a White House briefing.

  • MyPillow guy’s social network launch falls flat

    ‘Huge letdown’: Telegram users on Lindell’s verified channel express frustration at signing up for VIP access to new social media network that still hasn’t opened despite announcement

  • Jesse Tyler Ferguson Buys Encino Mansion For $8.7 Million

    The Modern Family actor and his husband, Justin Mikita, recently listed their 1928 Spanish Colonial in Los Feliz

  • Trisha Paytas clapped back at Joe Rogan after he commented on a bikini picture of them on his podcast

    A guest told Rogan she subscribed to Trisha Paytas' OnlyFans, to which Rogan said: "You can keep that."

  • Scott Disick puts 'pressure' on Kourtney Kardashian to consider marrying him in new 'KUWTK' video

    In a new preview for "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Disick asked the Poosh founder about marriage, which her sisters thought would be "epic."

  • GOP Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene were the only 'no' votes on a bill reauthorizing the National Marrow Donor Program

    The program matches bone marrow donors with patients who have leukemia or other blood diseases. The bill passed the House in a 415-2 vote.