Alarm over alleged spy’s meeting with Cabinet Office minister

Human rights campaigners have expressed alarm that an alleged Chinese spy “met a minister” to discuss a China-related Bill before the Government defeated a key amendment to prevent organ harvesting.

The suspected agent, a man in his 20s who worked with senior Conservative MPs, reportedly attended a meeting with a Cabinet Office minister to discuss amendments to the Procurement Bill before he was arrested in March.

The man said: “I am completely innocent. I have spent my career to date trying to educate others about the challenge and threats presented by the Chinese Communist Party.”

The legislation will impose new rules for government contracts and strengthens ministers’ powers to exclude companies deemed a security risk.

However, an amendment was introduced in the House of Lords last week to prevent UK institutions from complicity in forced organ harvesting, where people forcibly have their organs removed against their will, which are then sold on a lucrative international market.

In 2020 a UK-based independent people’s China Tribunal, chaired by Sir Geoffrey Nice KC, concluded that it was “beyond reasonable doubt” that China had used prisoners as a source of organ transplants for many years.

Practitioners of the Falun Gong spiritualist movement have been particularly targeted, the tribunal found.

Chinese protestors in London march against the practice of organ harvesting - Andalou/Getty

Tabled by Lord Hunt of Kings Heath, a former health minister, the amendment was intended to address mounting concerns that UK bodies are unwittingly complicit in the practice.

It would have forced drug companies and medical manufacturers to make sure their products, such as immunosuppressant drugs, were not used.

The legislation could also have obliged the NHS, universities and surgical bodies to review their training relationships with Chinese doctors.

However, on Wednesday it was defeated in the Commons by 80 votes.

‘Deeply concerning’

Susie Hughes, executive director of the International Coalition to End Transplant Abuse in China, a leading research and advocacy organisation on the issue, who initiated the China Tribunal, said: “It is deeply concerning to hear that a suspected Chinese spy was in attendance at a meeting with a UK minister to discuss amendments to the Procurement Bill.

“This Bill would have been a prime opportunity to prevent UK complicity in China’s billion-dollar organ-harvesting trade, and would have also sent a strong signal to China that the UK will not tolerate these atrocities.

“If it is found that interference occurred, the Bill should be debated and voted upon again to ensure integrity is upheld.”

The arrested man, who denies all wrongdoing and has not been charged, worked with Tom Tugendhat, before he became Security Minister, and Alicia Kearns, chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee.

On Thursday, Politico reported that the man met Alex Burghart, Cabinet Office minister, earlier this year to discuss proposed amendments to the Procurement Bill that were intended to strengthen UK policy towards China.

He was arrested alongside another man in his 30s under the Official Secrets Act.

Pressure from backbenchers

Ministers agreed in June to amend the Procurement Bill following pressure from Tory backbenchers, including a commitment to publish a timeline for the removal of security cameras made by various Chinese companies from sensitive sites.

However, Lord Hunt’s amendment would have been the first piece of UK legislation to define forced organ harvesting, which would have been a key step to preventing complicity.

China is believed to generate billions of dollars a year from the trade, with estimates of up to 100,000 transplants performed each year, many of them illegally.

Lord Hunt, a Labour peer, said: “The world is becoming increasingly aware of the Chinese Communist Party’s multi-million-pound business of forced organ harvesting from prisoners of conscience. And yet, presented with an opportunity to prevent complicity in these crimes, the Government has chosen to reject our proposed amendment.

“This is a gross misstep and a failure by the British Government to protect UK citizens from inadvertent complicity. Taxpayers’ money should not support these horrific crimes.”

The Cabinet Office has been approached for comment.

