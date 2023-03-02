Alarmed by Satellite Constellations, Astronomers Petition the UN for Help

4
Passant Rabie
·3 min read
An increasing number of satellites in Earth orbit is threatening observations of the sky.
An increasing number of satellites in Earth orbit is threatening observations of the sky.

Astronomers looking up at the night skies have started to feel the effects of the growing number of satellites swarming Earth orbit, and they want to do something about it before it’s too late. An international group of astronomy organizations have banded together to petition the United Nations, asking it to form a group that monitors the impact of satellites on astronomy.

The European Southern Observatory (ESO), the International Astronomical Union (IAU), and the Square Kilometer Array Observatory (SKAO) submitted a paper to the United Nations Committee on Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS) proposing the creation of a new expert group dedicated to the matter, according to ESO.

Read more

A delegation from these astronomy groups attended COPUOS’ 60th Session of the Scientific and Technical Subcommittee (STSC) held from February 6 to 17, during which the most heated topic of debate was how to protect the skies from the interference of large satellite constellations. The proposal to form an expert group was submitted at the end of the session, and signed by COPUOS member states Chile, Spain, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Dominican Republic, Peru, and South Africa, as well as ESO, IAU, and SKAO.

Should the expert group be approved, it would report to the STSC and monitor the impact of satellites on astronomy, seek input from stakeholders, and make suggestions about potential mitigation measures.

“There is a cascade effect from the discussions at COPUOS that can influence governments and companies to act,” Andrew Williams, ESO’s external relations officer, said in a statement. “From the substantial number of countries from all regions of the globe that voiced support for our proposal, we are hopeful we can find a way forward at the main session of the committee.”

COPUOS will hold its main session in June, at which point the organizations hope the proposal will be adopted, as well as other solutions to the issue. Today, there are 8,000 active and defunct satellites orbiting the Earth and that number is expected to massively increase with as many as 100,000 satellites being deployed within the next decade, according to ESO.

That presents a staggering number of satellites, with companies such as SpaceX and Blue Origin building internet megaconstellations in low Earth orbit, and the relatively smaller company AST SpaceMobile launching a huge broadband satellite that is as bright as the stars of Orion. The orbiting satellites interfere with ground-based observations of the skies by adding a lot of noise to images, which they do by reflecting sunlight. The satellites corrupt scientific data being collected by astronomers, appearing as bright streaks in astronomical images.

“If we get to a stage where there are 100,000 or more satellites, irrespective of whatever mitigations the companies can do, they will have substantial impacts on astronomy,” Williams said. “There’s also a danger of impacting our ability to discover potentially dangerous asteroids, as well as damaging the pristine sky that has been a constant of humanity.”

SpaceX has been working with the Federation of Astronomical Societies in an attempt to mitigate the effects of its Starlink satellites on telescopes’ views of the skies. Potential solutions include the use of less reflective materials and altering the orientation of satellites in space. ESO and its partners are hoping for a collaborative effort between the satellite industry, the government, and astronomers “to reach a satisfactory balance between the need for the evolution of the low-Earth orbit space economy and the need protect the science of astronomy and the pristine visibility of the night sky,” ESO wrote in its statement.

More: Huge ‘Cell Phone Towers in Space’ Pose Major Threat to Radio Astronomy, Scientists Warn

More from Gizmodo

Sign up for Gizmodo's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Recommended Stories

  • Blinken Tells Russia’s Lavrov to ‘End This War of Aggression’ in Ukraine

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about the war in Ukraine on the sidelines of the Group of 20 ministerial meeting in India’s capital on Thursday. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AP

  • Spaceflight Shakeup: Leading Rocket Company ULA Is Reportedly Up for Sale

    Ars Technica spaceflight reporter Eric Berger writes that prominent launch provider ULA is up for sale and that investment firm Morgan Stanley and consulting firm Bain & Company are overseeing the transaction. As to ULA’s potential suitor, we can only speculate.

  • Astronomers catch rare glimpse of oldest known supernova, which dates back to Year 185

    A new image taken by a camera designed to study dark matter reveals remnants of an ancient supernova explosion in unprecedented detail.

  • Hungary further delays vote on Sweden, Finland joining NATO

    Hungary has further delayed a vote on ratifying Sweden and Finland's NATO accession bids, according to an updated schedule published Thursday on the National Assembly's website, the latest in a series of postponements that have frustrated Western allies. The delay, which pushes the vote back by two weeks to the parliamentary session beginning March 20, comes as Hungary remains the only NATO member country besides Turkey that hasn't yet approved the two Nordic countries' bids to join the Western military alliance. Hungary's populist prime minister, Viktor Orban, has said that he is personally in favor of the two countries joining NATO, but alleges that the governments in Stockholm and Helsinki have “spread blatant lies” about Hungary which have raised questions among lawmakers in his party on whether to approve the bids.

  • Jack Dorsey’s New 'Decentralized' Twitter Hits the App Store

    Twitter users could have the chance to pivot to an upcoming rival social media app, Bluesky, which launched its Beta test on Apple’s app store Tuesday. Former Twitter CEO and founder Jack Dorsey is the mastermind behind Bluesky, which he announced he would be focusing on after Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October of last year.

  • Spanish woman freed from Iran jail says positive thoughts kept her going

    A 25-year-old Spanish woman who was jailed for over four months in Iran on spying charges and has now returned home after her release last week, said she kept forcing herself throughout her ordeal to think she would go free as she had done nothing wrong. Ana Baneira, her hair short after prison, told Europa Press news agency on Thursday that not knowing the charges against her for many days while being unable to communicate with other prisoners who spoke no English was probably the hardest part. Baneira, who works for a human rights non-governmental organisation but says she is not an activist, denied taking part in anti-government protests that started after her Sept. 6 arrival in Iran as a backpacker following a tour of Georgia and Armenia.

  • Four Russian warships with 24 Kalibr cruise missiles stationed in Black Sea, Ukrainian military says

    The Russian military has stationed 13 warships on active duty in the Black Sea, including four missile carriers equipped with 24 Kalibr missiles, Ukrainian military’s South Operational Command said on social media on March 2.

  • Repeat offender found guilty of sucker punching 91-year-old in Chicago’s Chinatown

    A repeat offender accused of sucker punching an elderly Asian man in Chicago’s Chinatown four years ago was found guilty of battery charges Wednesday. In the unprovoked attack, Alexander Taylor struck 91-year-old Yen Jit Wong in the 2400 block of South Wentworth in Rogers Park on Sept. 18, 2018, sending the long-time Chinatown resident into the ICU with what was feared to be permanent brain damage.

  • 'You cannot hide': Biden administration to go after scammers who stole billions in COVID relief

    Joe Biden pledges $1.6 billion to punish fraudsters who ripped off COVID relief funds and to help victims of identity theft.

  • FBI threat tag created after Supreme Court's Dobbs ruling 'shifted' to focus on pro-lifers, whistleblower says

    EXCLUSIVE: An FBI threat tag led agents to “focus” on pro-life individuals following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a whistleblower said.

  • Can Poland girls win their first title? What to know about all Section 3 finals

    After beating Copenhagen in a rematch of last year's championship game, Poland's girls seek their own Section 3 basketball title against Hamilton

  • Ultra-Rare Insect Found in an Arkansas Walmart Parking Lot

    A rare species, once common but thought to be extinct in the eastern U.S. for decades, has been rediscovered loitering at a Walmart.

  • The US Air Force's big plan to spread out and take on China may actually make things easier for Beijing

    "In short, the greater the dispersal, the greater the challenges for sustainment and communications," a recent think-tank report said.

  • China's Xi Signals 'Intensified' Overhaul of Government Agencies

    China President Xi Jinping signaled an&nbsp;overhaul&nbsp;of government agencies ahead of the legislature's annual gathering. Stephen Engle reports on Bloomberg Television. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Bostic: Quarter-point US rate increases best to limit risk to economy

    The impact of higher U.S. interest rates on the economy may only begin to "bite" in earnest this spring, an argument for the Federal Reserve to stick with "steady" quarter-point rate increases, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said on Thursday. "I am still very much of a mindset that slow and steady is going to be the appropriate course of action," Bostic said in comments to reporters. The cumulative effect of the Fed rate increases "should bite through the spring ... Going at a measured pace reduces the likelihood we overshoot" and damage the economy.

  • Russian envoy says nuclear powers may clash over Ukraine

    A senior Russian diplomat warned Thursday that increasing Western support for Ukraine could trigger an open conflict between nuclear powers. Speaking at the U.N. conference on disarmament, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov denounced the U.S. and its allies for openly declaring the goal of defeating Russia in a “hybrid” war, arguing that it violates their obligations under international agreements and is fraught with the war in Ukraine spilling out of control. Ryabkov warned that “the U.S. and NATO policy of fueling the conflict in Ukraine” and their ”increasing involvement in the military confrontation is fraught with a direct military clash of nuclear powers with catastrophic consequences."

  • Pierce Brosnan looks unrecognizable on movie set in Ireland

    Pierce Brosnan was barely recognizable wearing a long grey wig and heavy layers while filming "Four Letters of Love" with Helena Bonham Carter in Ireland.

  • EU puts forward ammo supply plan for Ukraine

    The European Commission has prepared a plan to increase the supply of ammunition to Ukraine, and also replenish the reserves of the European Union, German newspaper Spiegel reported on March 1.

  • Turkey faces challenge 'beyond comprehension' to clear earthquake rubble

    After the deadliest earthquake in its modern history, Turkey faces the daunting task of disposing of hundreds of millions of tonnes of rubble, some of it potentially harmful. The U.N. Development Program (UNDP) says the resulting 116- 210 million tonnes of rubble are equivalent to an area of 100 square km (40 square miles), if it were stacked to a height of 1 metre. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, facing an election likely to be held on May 14, has pledged to rebuild homes within a year, although experts warned safety should come before speed.

  • Comments on nuclear submarine choice 'irresponsible' ahead of AUKUS announcement -defence minister

    Australia's former defence minister said on Wednesday he favoured Australia choosing a U.S. nuclear-powered submarine over a British model in its AUKUS alliance, comments swiftly labelled "irresponsible" by the government, which expects to announce a decision within weeks. Leaders from Australia and Britain are expected to travel to Washington this month to announce how Australia will acquire nuclear subs, which Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described as "the single biggest leap in our defence capability in our history". Opposition leader Peter Dutton, who was defence minister when the AUKUS partnership between Australia, the United States and Britain was formed in 2021, told reporters at the Avalon Air Show he favoured the American Virginia-class submarine.