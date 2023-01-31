'Alarming' disappearance of three Michigan rappers has police seeking help

Three Michigan rap artists who were scheduled to perform at an east side Detroit club on Jan. 21 haven't been heard from since the show was canceled that day.

The now 10-day search has become a multi-agency investigation involving police departments in Detroit, Oscoda, Melvindale and Warren.

"The fact that the three of them are missing together is very concerning and very alarming for us," said Detroit Police Cmdr. Michael McGinnis.

Armani Kelly, 28, of Oscoda, has been missing since Jan. 21, 2023, according to Detroit police.

Authorities say Armani Kelly, 28, of Oscoda, whose stage name is Marley Whoop, was first reported missing to Oscoda police on Jan. 22 after his mother hadn't heard from him. She traced her car, which Kelly was using, using OnStar. The vehicle was found in Warren, McGinnis said.

Once news spread that Kelly was missing, the families of the rappers Kelly was with the evening he went missing — Montoya Givens, 31, of Detroit, and Dante Wicker, 31, of Melvindale — realized they, too, hadn't heard from them and filed missing persons reports, McGinnis said.

Montoya Givens, 31, of Detroit, has been missing since Jan. 21, according to Detroit police.

Dante Wicker, 31, of Melvindale, has been missing since Jan. 21, according to Detroit police.

It was unclear Tuesday whether the three rappers made it to Lounge 31, the club where they planned to perform. McGinnis said their cellphone activity had stopped by the early hours of Jan. 22.

"We just have a whole lot of unanswered questions," McGinnis said, and some family members are beginning to lose hope.

McGinnis urged the community to come forward with any information regarding the whereabouts of Kelly, Givens and Wicker.

“We need help," McGinnis said. "We want to find them, and get them home to their loved ones."

