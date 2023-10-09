‘Alarming’: Fitchburg State University boosts patrols after student reports sex assault in library

Fitchburg State University is boosting police patrols after a student reported being sexually assaulted in the campus library, the school’s president said Monday.

In a statement, Fitchburg State University President Richard Lapidus called the reported assault “profoundly disturbing.”

“The assault reported in our campus library was profoundly disturbing. Please know a comprehensive investigation remains very active, with our University Police working in close collaboration with other public safety agencies,” Lapidus said. “Although there are details we cannot share with the public out of concern for compromising that investigation, be assured that all avenues are being pursued. We are also attending to the well-being of the student who made this report, to whom I am grateful for stepping forward.”

The reported assault occurred between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The student described her assailant as a thin male, approximately 19 years old, standing 5-foot-5-inches tall, and who spoke with an unknown accent. She said the male had approached her in the library and began a conversation before sexually assaulting her.

Other female students have reported being approached at other campus locations by a suspicious male, with a physical description similar to the suspected assailant from the library incident.

“While this alarming incident has raised understandable concerns, it is important to remember how rare such instances are,” Lapidus said in his statement, pointing to the school’s annual security report.

“In light of recent incidents, however, I want to assure members of the campus that they will see a heightened police presence in the coming days, and I ask our community members to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings,” Lapidus said. “As we have indicated in our safety notices, the University Police website includes valuable information on staying safe on (and off) campus. We will also work with our campus partners on other ways we may support each other during this challenging time, including Counseling Services, who will be sharing information with the campus.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

