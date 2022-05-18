Alarming incidents on BU campus have students on high alert

Boston University Police are looking for a suspect in two alarming incidents on campus.

Both happened just ten minutes apart last Friday night just before midnight.

“It’s just one thing you definitely keep in the back of your mind whenever late at night, going from destination to destination, to always be alert,” said Ryan Shipley, a BU student.

BU Police say a man broke into a student’s apartment and sexually assaulted them.

The student was able to fight off the suspect and call police, but that man got away.

“Nice to know the people who were in this situation felt comfortable reporting it, so hopefully there is further action on that,” said Erin Guevara, a BU student.

Ten minutes after that assault, BU Police say three students were walking by Granby Street towards South Campus when a man was aggressively following them.

That stranger offered them a ride, but those students got away and used one of the emergency call boxes on campus to call police.

“Whenever I used to live in Fenway I never thought those blue emergency buttons would actually be much of a help in an urgent situation, so that is good to hear that they were able to use that resource,” said Shipley.

BU Police released surveillance of the suspect’s car, a grey or silver Ford pickup truck, and they’re hoping someone will help them find this suspect.

“I think that’s always concerning when you know the person’s still out there,” said Guevara.

BUPD say they’re still investigating whether the two incidents were related, and if you have a tip to help police find the suspect in either case – you can always call BU police anonymously.

