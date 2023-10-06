Alarming number of birds killed by suspected avian botulism
In Northern Utah, thousands of birds have been found dead by a suspected outbreak. DWR says they have advice if you see sick or dead birds.
Cam Rising helped lead Utah to back-to-back Pac-12 titles, but he hasn't been able to play this season.
Hyundai and Kia have finally announced their plans to adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) ports for their electric vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, joining the swells of automakers that have also promised to do so. The move will give Hyundai and Kia drivers -- as well as drivers of Ford, General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Honda and Rivian vehicles -- access to thousands of Tesla Superchargers across the two countries and Mexico. As NACS seems to outstrip the Combined Charging System (CCS) as the new charging standard, the question on the auto industry's mind is when will Volkswagen ante up?
TBH, these smell so good that you can forgo that perfume spritz.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine go through all of the NBA news of the day, including Joel Embiid joining Team USA and James Harden reporting to 76ers training camp, before playing a game and digging through preseason odds.
A short-lived spyware operation called Oospy, which emerged earlier this year after its predecessor Spyhide was hacked, is no longer operational and has shut down. Oospy appeared online in late July as a rebrand of a phone monitoring app called Spyhide, which was facilitating the surveillance of tens of thousands of Android device owners around the world. Spyhide shut down after a breach exposed the operation and its administrators who were profiting from it.
The best CD rates are higher than they have been in over 20 years. Learn how to find the best deals and other details you should consider when choosing a CD.
Who's in the cast? What are critics saying? Answering all your burning questions about the new Paramount+ film.
More than 275,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this hack to get the job done.
From the "beautiful" series opening to the reality that everyone deserves to find love again, an expert explains why "The Golden Bachelor" is catnip for so many viewers.
Netflix has nabbed the rights to 'Dead Cells' for Android and iOS, allowing subscription members access to the game. Additionally, there’s an enhanced version of horror puzzler 'Slayaway Camp' coming soon.
'People assume I am 20 years younger than I really am,' shared a thrilled reviewer.
Judge Arthur Engoron issues an order meant to keep former President Donald Trump, his adult sons and business from avoiding punishment for fraud in New York. Meanwhile, Trump’s lawyers file a slew of motions to dismiss or delay criminal cases against him.
"The Exorcist: Believer" writer-director David Gordon Green and producer Jason Blum say they attempted “to protect ourselves as best we could.”
Uber has been found to have failed to comply with European Union algorithmic transparency requirements in a legal challenge brought by two drivers whose accounts were terminated by the ride-hailing giant, including with the use of automated account flags. Uber also failed to convince the court to cap daily fines of €4,000 being imposed for ongoing non-compliance -- which now exceed over half a million euros (€584,000). The Amsterdam District Court found in favor of two of the drivers who are litigating over data access over what they couch as 'robo-firings'.
Some on Wall Street think stocks need to fall further for yields to decline.
The answer is, of course, robot learning. Walk into nearly any robotics research lab these days and you will find teams working on tackling the issue. Rather, building more complex and capable systems will almost certainly involve a combination of solutions.
During Amazon's fall sales event, Prime Big Deal Days, you'll find great bargains on TVs, tech gadgets, tools, e-bikes, toys, video games, and more.
Meet Bastille, a new French company that wants to challenge Brompton, the most emblematic brand for folding bicycles. The main difference with the British manufacturer is that Bastille wants to design a folding bike with normal wheels instead of the small 16-inch wheels you typically find on folding bikes. Bastille’s main engineer is Gilles Henry, the person who also invented the folding mechanism of the Yoyo strollers from Babyzen.
Financially sustainable fashion girlies stand up. The post Financially responsible fashion girlies are sharing their tips and tricks for mindful shopping: ‘Doubt means don’t’ appeared first on In The Know.
Here's a list of the best WiFi extenders you can buy right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.