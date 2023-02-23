‘Alarming setbacks’ in mortality rates among pregnant women, research shows

A pregnant 28-year-old woman waits for an emergency caesarean in Renk, South Sudan, which has one of the highest maternal death rates in the world - Simon Townsley/Simon Townsley

Progress to cut the number of women dying in pregnancy or childbirth has stalled or even reversed in recent years, with a death recorded every two minutes, the United Nations has said.

Years of gains had begun to plateau even before the pandemic and there had been “alarming setbacks for women’s health,” according to a new report from several UN agencies, including the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Maternal mortality rates had fallen widely in the first 15 years of the century, but since 2016, they had only dropped in two UN regions: Australia and New Zealand, and in Central and Southern Asia.

The rate went up in Europe and North America by 17 per cent and in Latin America and the Caribbean by 15 per cent. Elsewhere it stagnated.

Greece and Cyprus were two European countries posting “significant increase,” the report's author Jenny Cresswell told journalists.

Stagnating mortality rates

Overall, however, maternal deaths remain largely concentrated in the world’s poorest regions and in conflict-affected countries.

Around 70 percent of deaths recorded in 2020 were in sub-Saharan Africa, where the rate is “136 times bigger” than in Australia and New Zealand, Ms Cresswell said.

In nine countries facing war and severe humanitarian crises – Afghanistan, the Central African Republic, Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria and Yemen – maternal death rates were more than twice the global average.

Severe bleeding, infections, complications from unsafe abortions and underlying conditions such as HIV/AIDS are among the leading causes of death, the report said. All these are largely preventable and treatable.

Data currently ends in 2020, meaning the impact of the Covid pandemic and its lockdowns have yet to be determined.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO, said: “While pregnancy should be a time of immense hope and a positive experience for all women, it is tragically still a shockingly dangerous experience for millions around the world who lack access to high quality, respectful health care.

“These new statistics reveal the urgent need to ensure every woman and girl has access to critical health services before, during and after childbirth, and that they can fully exercise their reproductive rights.”

Catherine Russell, executive director for the UN's children’s body, UNICEF, said: “For millions of families, the miracle of childbirth is marred by the tragedy of maternal deaths.

“No mother should have to fear for her life while bringing a baby into the world, especially when the knowledge and tools to treat common complications exist. Equity in healthcare gives every mother, no matter who they are or where they are, a fair chance at a safe delivery and a healthy future with their family.”