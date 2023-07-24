Alarming Tri-Cities crash just one of several DUI arrests over the weekend

Police in the Tri-Cities had a busy weekend responding to a series of drunk drivers, with several involving wrecks and one that turned into a major drug bust.

Kennewick police saw two separate suspected DUI incidents involving hit and runs over the weekend.

Omar Mendoza, 30, was arrested early Monday for DUI and hit and run after he lost control of his car and hit a sign on the 400 block of North Volland Street, according to a social media post from KPD.

Debris from a DUI hit-and-run wreck is seen along North Volland Street in Kennewick early Monday.

It is unclear what kind of sign he hit, but photos from the scene show the vehicle’s front end destroyed with the driver’s side tire missing and just part of the wheel barely attached on the rear driver’s side.

The front bumper was left on the sidewalk next to what appears to be a destroyed wheel and tire and a line of broken concrete blocks.

Officers found Mendoza near his car and took him to Trios Southridge Hospital for minor injuries before arresting and booking him into the Benton County jail.

He is being held on $2,500 bail for suspicion of DUI, hit and run and interfering with a healthcare facility, according to jail records.

In another incident, Tyler Devoir, 39, was arrested for DUI Sunday afternoon after he hit a stop sign, drove several blocks without a tire and crashed into parked cars at Spare Time Lanes, according to Kennewick Police.

Tyler Devoir, 39, was arrested for DUI on Sunday afternoon after he hit a stop sign, drove several blocks without a tire and crashed into parked cars at Spare Time Lanes.

He was booked into the Benton County jail on two counts of suspicion of hit and run, obstructing law enforcement and DUI. He is being held on $2,500 bail.

In West Richland, police responding to a possible DUI in progress got more than they bargained for, when they stopped a car Saturday and it turned into a drug bust.

Officers found more than 2,000 suspected fentanyl pills and a bag of suspected meth, according to a social media post from West Richland police.

West Richland Police Department made a major drug bust when responding to a DUI call over the weekend.

They did not name the suspect in that arrest.

Richland police also arrested Tylin Maxwell Bates early Sunday on suspicion of reckless endangerment, DUI and driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to court records.

Ernesto Bolanos-Diaz was arrested by Richland police on suspicion of three counts of reckless endangerment and DUI, according to court records.

Tri-Cities police typically make higher than average DUI arrests in late July around Water Follies weekend, which is July 28-30.

Last year on Water Follies weekend, Tri-Cities police made 13 DUI arrests and responded to 22 wrecks.