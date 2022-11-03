Alarms blare in Japan after NKorea missile tests

Associated Press
While campaigning recently for Democrat Abigail Spanberger in northern Virginia’s competitive 7th Congressional District, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine made the case that the former CIA officer and two-term incumbent had carved out a dramatically outsized influence during her relatively short tenure. On that point, Spanberger's Republican challenger, Yesli Vega, wholeheartedly agrees. “The madness, the chaos — it ends in 11 days," Vega said at a rally last week at the same government center, her voice reaching a near-shout as she rallied an energetic lunchtime crowd with a call-and-response style message.