3

Alarms blare in Japan after NKorea missile tests

North Korea on Thursday fired at least three missiles including an intercontinental ballistic missile that forced the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and temporarily halt trains. (Nov. 3)

Recommended Stories

  • Benner state prison guard charged, accused of planning to smuggle drugs to an inmate

    He’s been suspended without pay.

  • Deputies investigating after shoppers have credit cards stolen in Holland Township

    Deputies are investigating after two shoppers had their credit cards stolen in Holland Township Wednesday, Nov. 2.

  • Two people died in overnight shootings in Baltimore, police say

    A woman died Thursday morning and a man died late Wednesday night after two shootings in Baltimore, police said. Northern District patrol officers responded about 4:40 a.m. Thursday to West 28th Street at Sisson Street near the Remington neighborhood for a reported shooting. Police found a woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body, according to a news release. She later died at a hospital. ...

  • Big Ten Power Rankings: Ohio State, Michigan have tunnel vision; Sparty has tunnel trouble

    Ohio State and Michigan remain on collision course to Big Ten East title, where the winner likely will play surprising Illinois in championship game.

  • Iran protesters defy crackdown as another teen is reportedly killed

    A rights group says a young man from the same Kurdish region as Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked the current unrest, was shot by security forces.

  • Investigators raid Seoul police over deadly crowd surge

    South Korea’s National Police Agency on Wednesday raided local police departments in the capital, Seoul, and the city’s Yongsan district office as it investigates whether official ineptitude contributed to a deadly crowd surge that killed 156 people in the neighborhood of Itaewon. The raids came a day after the national agency acknowledged that Seoul police failed to act for hours despite receiving at least 11 emergency calls from pedestrians warning about a swelling crowd of Halloween revelers getting out of control ahead of the crush on Saturday in a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel.

  • Opponents Of Biden's Student Loan Relief Plan Take Fight To Supreme Court

    On Tuesday, two student-loan borrowers went to the Supreme Court in hopes of having the highest court in the nation block Biden’s relief plan. Noel Johnson and Frank Garrison—who are both from Indiana—want to stop the program altogether. The pair say it’s unlawful since they’ll be forced to pay more in taxes because the debt cancelation is regarded as taxable income under state law.

  • Godzilla Day 2022 Celebrates MechaGodzilla and Mothra With Exclusive Mondo Merch

    Halloween might be over but you can still celebrate monsters in early November. Massive green ones, in fact. November 3 is Godzilla Day, the birthday of everyone’s favorite giant kaiju, based on the release of his first film in 1954. And, as usual, Toho loves to celebrate the big guy in a big way. As in years past, it has teamed up with Mondo to unleash a monster load of awesome Godzilla merch on the world and io9 is excited to reveal all of it.

  • Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48

    The death toll from an Ebola outbreak in Uganda has risen to 48, with 131 confirmed cases, a health official involved in managing the outbreak said on Thursday. Last week Uganda's health minister put the death toll at 30, with 109 confirmed cases. "Confirmed cases by today 131 and 48 deaths," Henry Kyobe Bosa, Ebola incident commander at Uganda's health ministry, told a briefing organised by the World Health Organization's Africa office.

  • SKorea, Japan: NKorea missile unacceptable

    South Korean and U.S. air forces have began combined air drills amid growing concerns that North Korea may conduct a nuclear test after North Korea fired three short range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Wednesday. (Nov. 2)

  • Spanberger, Vega in tight race for Virginia's 7th District

    While campaigning recently for Democrat Abigail Spanberger in northern Virginia’s competitive 7th Congressional District, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine made the case that the former CIA officer and two-term incumbent had carved out a dramatically outsized influence during her relatively short tenure. On that point, Spanberger's Republican challenger, Yesli Vega, wholeheartedly agrees. “The madness, the chaos — it ends in 11 days," Vega said at a rally last week at the same government center, her voice reaching a near-shout as she rallied an energetic lunchtime crowd with a call-and-response style message.

  • North Korea fires 23 missiles, one landing off South Korean coast for first time

    North Korea fired at least 23 missiles into the sea on Wednesday, including one that landed less than 60 km (40 miles) off South Korea's coast, which South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol described as "territorial encroachment" and Washington denounced as "reckless". It was the first time a ballistic missile had landed near the South's waters since the peninsula was divided in 1945, and the most missiles fired by the North in a single day. The launches came just hours after Pyongyang demanded that the United States and South Korea stop large-scale military exercises, saying such "military rashness and provocation can be no longer tolerated".

  • Hundreds rally in support of affirmative action outside US Supreme Court

    Hundreds of students and advocates gathered in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on Monday to express their support for affirmative action. Organized by several organizations, the rally took place as the Supreme Court justices heard arguments in lawsuits challenging Harvard’s and the University of North Carolina’s (UNC) race-conscious admissions policies. The suits, filed by conservative group Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA), could result in the end of affirmative action across the country should the Supreme Court decide in the group’s favor.

  • Powerball jackpot now second-highest in history after reaching $1.5 billion

    The Powerball jackpot is now the second-highest in history at $1.5 billion heading into Saturday's drawing, which is the 40th straight one since the last winner in August.

  • Biden’s desperate move on gas prices

    Biden's silly idea for a windfall tax on energy companies will die on November 9, as it should.

  • The Amazon’s largest fish makes a comeback

    Sustainable fishing in the Medio Jurua region has led to a surge in the population of the endangered pirarucu, the largest fish species in the Amazon. (Nov. 3) (AP Video by Fabiano Maisonnave and Jorge Saenz)

  • U.S. says Russian commanders discussed nuclear weapons use in Ukraine

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the reports on U.S. intelligence as "purposeful pumping" of nuclear weapons rhetoric.

  • Video showing teens in blackface at Cedar City Walmart on Halloween goes viral, prompts outrage

    Teens wearing blackface as part of a "cops and robbers" Halloween costume theme were caught on video at a store in Cedar City.

  • China Evergrande chairman's Hong Kong mansion seized by bank

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -A mansion belonging to embattled China Evergrande Group's chairman in Hong Kong's prestigious The Peak residential enclave has been seized by lender China Construction Bank (Asia), records from the Land Registry show. Evergrande declined comment and chairman Hui Ka Yan could not be reached. CCB (Asia) did not respond to a request for comment.

  • ‘She failed him;’ Family calls for justice, accuses animal control officer of killing dog

    The death of a dog last Friday in Bellbrook is going viral online as anger amounts over a call to animal control ends in the death of a pet.