Has Alaska Air Group (ALK) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Alaska Air Group (ALK) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Alaska Air Group is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 149 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ALK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALK's full-year earnings has moved 20.77% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ALK has gained about 5.77% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 10.97% on average. This shows that Alaska Air Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, ALK belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, which includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.48% so far this year, so ALK is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Transportation sector will want to keep a close eye on ALK as it attempts to continue its solid performance.



