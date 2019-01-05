Is Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Excessively Paying Its CEO?

In 2012 Brad Tilden was appointed CEO of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

Check out our latest analysis for Alaska Air Group

How Does Brad Tilden’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Alaska Air Group, Inc. is worth US$7.2b, and total annual CEO compensation is US$5.7m. (This is based on the year to 2017). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at US$535k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of US$4.0b to US$12b. The median total CEO compensation was US$7.0m.

So Brad Tilden receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. This doesn’t tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Alaska Air Group has changed over time.

NYSE:ALK CEO Compensation January 5th 19 More

Is Alaska Air Group, Inc. Growing?

On average over the last three years, Alaska Air Group, Inc. has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 2.3% each year. It achieved revenue growth of 9.4% over the last year.

I’m not particularly impressed by the revenue growth, but I’m happy with the modest EPS growth. So there are some positives here, but not enough to earn high praise.

Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts. .

Has Alaska Air Group, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 10% over three years, some Alaska Air Group, Inc. shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn’t be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary…

Brad Tilden is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

We would like to see somewhat stronger per share growth. And it’s hard to argue that the returns over the last three years have delighted. So suffice it to say we don’t think the compensation is modest! So you may want to check if insiders are buying Alaska Air Group shares with their own money (free access).

Or you might prefer gaze upon this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



