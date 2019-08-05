The Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Share Price Has Gained 46% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But you can do a lot better than that by buying good quality businesses for attractive prices. For example, the Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) share price is up 46% in the last five years, slightly above the market return. The 0.7% share price rise over the last year is decent, but not great.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Alaska Air Group actually saw its EPS drop 2.0% per year. By glancing at these numbers, we'd posit that the decline in earnings per share is not representative of how the business has changed over the years. Therefore, it's worth taking a look at other metrics to try to understand the share price movements.

In contrast revenue growth of 12% per year is probably viewed as evidence that Alaska Air Group is growing, a real positive. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Alaska Air Group's TSR for the last 5 years was 58%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Alaska Air Group shareholders are up 2.8% for the year (even including dividends). But that was short of the market average. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 9.6% per year for five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. If you would like to research Alaska Air Group in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

