Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Alaska Air Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.068 = US$663m ÷ (US$15b - US$4.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Alaska Air Group has an ROCE of 6.8%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 5.8% average generated by the Airlines industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Alaska Air Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Alaska Air Group here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Alaska Air Group, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 19%, but since then they've fallen to 6.8%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From Alaska Air Group's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Alaska Air Group is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 26% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Alaska Air Group that we think you should be aware of.

