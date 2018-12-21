Alaska Airlines Adds Routes Connecting Sacramento to Hawaii

Alaska Air Group ALK wholly-owned subsidiary — Alaska Airlines — has begun a new nonstop service connecting Sacramento International Airport with Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole on the Hawaiian Island.



The latest service will be operational thrice a week and complement the already existing nonstop service between Sacramento and Maui, Hawaii. The flights aimed at enhancing travel during the holidays is anticipated to draw substantial traffic and in turn boost the carrier’s passenger revenues.



Apart from offering several nonstop destinations from the key focus cities around California, Alaska Airlines is committed to provide customers with low fares and improved services. Currently, the carrier offers 29 daily flights to the Hawaiian Island from the Californian cities of Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose and Oakland as well as several other West Coast cities.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. Price

Alaska Air Group, Inc. Price | Alaska Air Group, Inc. Quote

Alaska Airlines will operate on the Sacramento-Kona, Hawaii route on a 737 aircraft, which comprises several modernized amenities for a smooth travel experience.



Meanwhile, strong demand for air travel has been boosting the carrier’s passenger revenues. Recently, the airline tweaked its fourth-quarter 2018 unit revenue guidance to 12.70-12.80 cents compared with 12.60-12.80 cents expected earlier.



Alaska Air Group carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the same space are Air France-KLM AFLYY, Spirit Airlines SAVE and International Consolidated Airlines Group ICAGY, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Air France-KLM and Spirit have rallied more than 19% and 44%, respectively, over the past six months. Meanwhile, the International Consolidated Airlines stock boasts an impressive earnings history, having trumped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 92.9%.



